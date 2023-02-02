According to CMi Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 1750 Billion By 2030.
The Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Market was estimated at USD 707 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 1750 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 16% between 2022 and 2030.”SANDY, UTAH, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the study, The Global Acoustic Wave Sensors Market was estimated at USD 707 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 1750 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 16% between 2022 and 2030.
Acoustic Wave Sensors Market: Overview
Microelectromechanical systems (MEMS) known as acoustic wave sensors use mechanical acoustic waves to transmit signals that may detect changes in frequency, amplitude, as well as wave phase in relation to a reference in the environment. Acoustic wave sensor devices are highly sought-after sensor technology in a variety of end-use domains because they are inherently dependable, inherently tough, extraordinarily sensitive, and competitively priced. Furthermore, to increase interoperability with new and next-generation applications, these devices’ updated versions can be continued as well as wirelessly questioned without the requirement for a sensor power supply.
Acoustic Wave Sensors Market: Growth Drivers
With qualities like passive operation, a fast turnaround time, and wireless nature, acoustic wave sensors outperform conventional sensors in a competitive environment. Surface acoustic wave-based temperature sensors provide a wide range of sensing temperatures, a higher reaction rate, accuracy, and low cost. This is a major driver fueling the expansion of the world market for acoustic wave sensors. Other factors anticipated to spur market growth throughout the projection period are acoustic wave sensors’ higher sensitivity, higher level of stability, compact structure, exceptionally tiny size, and low price. However, when they come into contact with a liquid, compressional waves may result in severe surface attenuation, making them feeble.
On the other hand, expanding traffic management challenges need the inclusion of an audio warning system in new hybrid and electric vehicles. During the anticipated time frame, this is anticipated to develop rapidly. Furthermore, the market for acoustic wave sensors is projected to develop rapidly due to the widespread use of smartphones as well as base stations. The main market for acoustic wave sensors is the telecommunications sector.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Acoustic Wave Sensors market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 16% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Acoustic Wave Sensors market size was valued at around USD 707 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 1750 Billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) The market share of acoustic wave sensors is projected to be hampered by significant limitations such as energy consumption and sensitivity that results in technical issues. It is also projected that the use of alternative sensors in place of saw-based sensors in conventional applications will provide a challenge to the expansion of the market share for acoustic wave sensors.
D) To ensure safety in the automotive industry constant research and development in The field will lead to the growth of the market during the forecast. In recent years the automotive industry has become extremely efficient and sophisticated.
E) When it comes to extreme conditions which could be due to radiation or due to heat the demand for sensors that have no need of maintenance or that have a longer life is needed. But the penetration of the acoustic wave sensors will be limited in the coming years as extreme temperatures are not available for the working of these sensors.
Regional Landscape
Due to safety-related mandates for the automotive industry, North America and Europe are predicted to experience significant growth during the projected period. Over the next seven years, the Asia-Pacific is expected to be a major regional market for acoustic wave sensors because of the presence of developing nations like China, India, and Japan as well as the growth of several industrial enterprises there. Due to the sensors’ expanding use in industries like aerospace, automotive, healthcare, the industrial sector, and consumer electronics, Europe may experience a boom in demand.
Key Players
Vectron International
Qualtre Inc.
SENseOR
Sensor Technology Ltd.
Nanotemper
Transense Technologies plc
DJB Instruments
Defiant Technologies
Pro-micron GmbH & co. KG
Heinz Meßwiderstände GmbH
Hawk Measurment Systems
Siemens AG
The Acoustic Wave Sensors Market is segmented as follows:
By Type
Surface acoustic wave
Bulk acoustic wave
By Devices
Resonator
Delay line
By Application
Food and beverages
Military
Automotive
Industrial
Healthcare
Environmental
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
