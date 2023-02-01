Sanctioning Evasion Network Supporting Russia’s Military-Industrial Complex

The United States, in coordination with our allies and partners, will continue to fully enforce our sanctions against Russia’s war machine and those that support its efforts. These actions will decrease Russia’s ability to wage war and weaken its military-industrial complex.

Today, the Department of the Treasury is designating 22 persons, across multiple jurisdictions, who are connected to a sanctions evasion network supporting Russia’s defense sector, including prominent gray arms dealer Igor Vladimirovich Zimenkov. Today’s actions, taken pursuant to Executive Order 14024, are another example of our determination to crack down on sanctions evasion efforts.

It has become increasingly difficult for Russia’s military-industrial complex to re-supply the Kremlin’s war machine, forcing it to rely on nefarious suppliers, such as Iran and the DPRK. By trying to use proxies to circumvent U.S. sanctions, Russia demonstrates that our sanctions are having impact. Our work will continue.

Today’s action was also taken as part of the U.S. commitment to the Russian Elites, Proxies, and Oligarchs (REPO) Task Force, a multilateral effort to identify and seize assets of Russian proxies around the world. The REPO Task Force aims to maximize the effect of multilateral sanctions, ensuring that Russia is unable to easily evade the consequences wrought by its destructive and needless war against Ukraine.

For more information on today’s actions, see the Department of the Treasury’s press release.