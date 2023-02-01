Submit Release
NFL Player Indicted in Guernsey County Rape Case

(CAMBRIDGE, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost and Guernsey County Sheriff Jeffrey D. Paden today announced the indictment of a Sarahsville man on rape charges.

Joshua Matthew Sills, 25, was indicted by a Guernsey County Common Pleas Court grand jury on one count of rape and one count of kidnapping, both first-degree felonies. Sills is an offensive guard for the NFL’s Philadelphia Eagles.

In December 2019, the indictment says, Sills engaged in sexual activity that was not consensual and held a victim against her will. The crime was immediately reported, and the Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office conducted a detailed investigation.  

The case was presented to the grand jury and is being prosecuted by the Special Prosecutions Section of the Attorney General’s Office.

Sills was issued a summons to appear in Guernsey County Common Pleas Court at 1 p.m. on Feb. 16. 

Indictments are criminal allegations. Defendants are presumed innocent unless proved guilty in a court of law.

