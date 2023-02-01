CLARK COUNTY IS JOINING FORCES WITH NATIONAL NONPROFIT SHOES THAT FIT TO PROVIDE NEW SHOES TO 650 STUDENTS
Nonprofit Shoes That Fit Will Donate 650 Shoes To Students At Helen Jydstrup Elementary School
Having proper fitting, clean, and comfortable shoes lay the foundation for success in and out of the classroom.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA , U.S., February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday January 31st, Clark County Commissioner Michael Naft will be in attendance and will assist with passing out shoes and socks to the students.
“Having proper fitting, clean, and comfortable shoes lay the foundation for success in and out of the classroom. I am proud to be partnering with Shoes That Fit and The Tropicana Coalition to provide a pair of shoes and socks to every student at Jydstrup Elementary School.” Commissioner Michael Naft
The Shoes That Fit mission is simple; every child deserves to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play, and thrive. For kids, a new pair of shoes helps to improve their self-esteem and participation at school by eliminating one of poverty’s most visible and debilitating marks.
"Shoes are intrinsically important to kids. Too many low-income families are forced to choose rent and food over shoes, leaving children wearing shoes that hurt, embarrass them, cause them to miss out on physical activities and sometimes miss school altogether. New shoes make a basic and lasting impact! We are so grateful to CLARK COUNTRY and Commissioner Naft for meeting a basic need and making a lasting impact on the lives of these kids- CEO and Executive Director, Shoes That Fit, Amy Fass
ABOUT SHOES THAT FIT:
A national 501(c)3 nonprofit organization based in Claremont, CA., Shoes That Fit tackles one of the most visible signs of poverty in America by giving children in need new athletic shoes to attend school with dignity and joy, prepared to learn, play and thrive. Named a California Nonprofit of the Year, Shoes That Fit delivered new athletic shoes to approximately 150,000 children in more than 1,500 schools across all 50 states last year alone. Help ensure that no child misses school because they don't have shoes that fit by visiting our website: http://www.shoesthatfit.org.
