Sauce Labs Renews SOC 2 Type II Certification Adding Availability and Confidentiality Trust Principles

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sauce Labs Inc, the leading provider of continuous testing and remediation solutions, has earned its SOC 2 Type II certification from American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) for the third consecutive year. This year the company increased the scope of the audit by adding the Availability and Confidentiality Trust Principles to the original Security principle, further demonstrating its commitment to the security and integrity of its customer data.



Sauce Labs is committed to maintaining the confidentiality, integrity and availability of information via rigorous risk management procedures, systems, and controls, as well as data protection principles set forth by global privacy laws.

“Customers in regulated industries, such as healthcare and finance, require the highest levels of security assurance when entrusting a third party with proprietary data,” said Justin Dolly, Chief Information and Security Officer at Sauce Labs. “As a provider of real and virtual testing devices, we can not only reduce the cost of maintaining a test environment, we can also assure our customers that our solution may be even more secure than a DIY grid managed in-house. SOC 2 Type II provides Sauce Labs with yet another third party endorsement of its internal processes for privacy and security according to best practices, recognized world-wide.”

In addition to these new certifications, Sauce Labs has also met the independent audit controls for ISO 27001 and ISO 27701 to supplement our in-depth security measures that protect data from unauthorized access or compromise. The company is compliant with CSA, California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA), European General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR), and Privacy Shield.

Sauce Labs is the leading provider of continuous test and error reporting solutions that give companies the confidence to develop, deliver and update high quality software at speed. The Sauce Labs Continuous Testing Cloud identifies quality signals in development and identifies the source of errors in production, accelerating the ability to release and update applications that look, function and perform exactly as they should on every browser, operating system and device, every single time. Sauce Labs is a privately held company funded by TPG and Riverwood Capital. For more information, please visit https://saucelabs.com .

