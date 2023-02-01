Space Auto Sets Stage for Growth

Company Announces Leadership Hires and New Dallas Office

/EIN News/ -- DALLAS, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Space Auto , the new integrated software and marketing solution for auto dealerships, is excited to announce three new leadership hires, including two veterans of CarOffer. The company is also moving into a larger office space in Dallas to keep pace with its growing team and client base.

As Space Auto rapidly expands, it expects to hire at least 15 new employees in the first half of the year.

“We are excited to take Space Auto to new heights and welcome new team members as our company grows. I am so happy to have an incredible, new marketing and sales team with on-the-street dealership experience and the perfect office to make our expansion possible,” said Nick Askew, Space Auto Founder and CEO. “Our all-in-one, flexible solution to software and marketing for car dealerships is changing the experience of car buying and more dealerships are signing on to enhance their sales success.”

Space Auto’s new leadership hires are:

Jason Gluskin, Chief Marketing Officer. Jason brings over 20 years of marketing leadership experience to Space Auto. Jason has a deep passion for developing strategic marketing and communications programs that reach the "right customer" with a strong value proposition, in a cost-effective way. Jason has developed and executed successful, revenue-driving digital and offline media programs for industry leaders including: Blink/Amazon, SIRIUS XM, Live Nation & Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB). He was also principal owner of MediaStar Marketing, a boutique marketing and media strategy consulting agency, for eight years. Jason obtained his undergraduate degree in business administration from the University of Vermont and a Master's in Integrated Marketing from New York University.





Matthew Lance, Vice President of Finance & Operations. As an investor in CarOffer, an industry leader in the digital auction platform space, Matt helped launch one of the most successful startups in the automotive sector. Matt served as a Director, managing a multi-million dollar automotive trading facility, internal financial analysis and reporting, an internal fraud prevention team, and extensive stock analysis and financial comparison models of publicly traded competitors. Prior to that, Matt was a founder and executive at a successful New Zealand-based gold-mining company, where he is currently a board member. He also founded a hedge fund in the gold and silver-mining industry, which remains active today with millions in managed assets. Matthew holds an MBA in Finance from the University of St. Thomas Houston where he graduated Summa Cum Laude.





Robert Mammucari, Director of Operations. Also a CarOffer veteran, Robert was National Sales Manager there before joining Space Auto. He has over 17 years of automotive experience, including positions as General Sales Manager and Sales Manager at multiple dealerships. Robert spent 13 years in the United States Marine Corps, where he held key positions as a Drill Instructor and Platoon Sergeant and served in Operation Enduring Freedom in Iraq. Robert is also the recipient of the Navy Commendation Medal. He holds a Bachelor of Business Management from Oklahoma State University and an MBA from Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business.



Space Auto’s new office, which opens in February 2023, will be located at The Gild, 8350 N US 75-Central Expy. 1000, Suite 400, Dallas, TX, 75206.

To learn more about Space Auto’s innovative software and marketing solutions, request a demo at www.space.auto .

About Space Auto

Space Auto is on a mission to reimagine the car buying journey by streamlining automotive retail tech and elevating the customer experience. From first click to close, Space Auto gives auto dealerships the tools they need to connect with customers, drive sales, and grow business – all in one space. The company offers Software (Website, Retailing, CRM) and Digital Marketing to both independent and OEM dealerships, including BMW, Nissan, Kia, Honda, GMC, Hyundai, and many others. Learn more at www.space.auto and follow Space Auto on LinkedIn , Instagram , and Facebook .

