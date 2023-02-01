Medical Disposables Market will be valued USD 765.9 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Medical Disposables Market Size By Product (Drug Delivery Products, Respiratory Supplies, Disposable Gloves, Disposable Masks, Disposable Eye Gear, Hand Sanitizers, Wound Management Products, Incontinence Products, Dialysis Disposables, Diagnostic & Laboratory Disposables, Sterlization Supplies, Non-Woven Disposables, and Others), By Raw Material (Nonwoven Material, Plastic Resin, Paper & Paperboard, Glass, Metals, Rubber, and Others), By End-User (Outpatient/Primary Care Facilities, Home Healthcare, Hospitals, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the medical disposables market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the medical disposables market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the product, raw material, end-user, and region. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities, and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global medical disposables market are Smith+Nephew, Shanghai Neo-Medical Co., Ltd., Procter & Gamble, Rocamed, Raaj Medisafe India, Medline Industries, Inc., BD, Cvent Canada Inc., AMMEX Corp., Ansell Principle Business Enterprises, Inc., Narang Medical Limited., Ontex, Nu-Life Medical & Surgical Supplies Inc., Molnlycke Health Care, Mellon Medical B.V., Medtronic, MedGyn Products, Inc., MED-CON Inc., 3M, Cardinal Health, Bayer AG. among other. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide medical disposables market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Lack of optimism is the defining characteristic of several mental health conditions known as depression, which results in Medical disposables are instruments, apparatus, and supplies used in the medical field that are only intended to be utilised momentarily in the delivery of excellent patient care. Cross-contamination between medical professionals and those giving care as well as between medical professionals and patients can be avoided with the use of these equipment during medical examinations, operations, and treatments. Since it makes work for staff members easier and reduces healthcare costs, disposable medical equipment is an essential component of infection control strategies. Because single-use products are more practical than their traditional equivalents, less time and money must be spent on sterilising. Gloves, face masks, blood bags, and needles are some of the disposable medical supplies that are most frequently used. The market is primarily being driven by the global increase in hospital-acquired infections (HAIs) and surgical site infections. This has something to do with the rise in surgical procedures that need for longer hospital stays. Additionally, the steep rise in the frequency of chronic illnesses including diabetes and cardiovascular diseases is a crucial factor driving market growth. Another element influencing the sector is a paradigm shift toward single-use and temporary medical supplies brought on by the general public's rising knowledge of health and hygiene. Additionally, the market situation is being improved by the expanding use of bioplastics as a result of rising environmental concerns.

Scope of Medical Disposables Market Report

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Product, Raw Material, End-User, and Regions Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Smith+Nephew, Shanghai Neo-Medical Co., Ltd., Procter & Gamble, Rocamed, Raaj Medisafe India, Medline Industries, Inc., BD, Cvent Canada Inc., AMMEX Corp., Ansell Principle Business Enterprises, Inc., Narang Medical Limited., Ontex, Nu-Life Medical & Surgical Supplies Inc., Molnlycke Health Care, Mellon Medical B.V., Medtronic, MedGyn Products, Inc., MED-CON Inc., 3M, Cardinal Health, Bayer AG. among other

Segmentation Analysis

The sterlization supplies segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment is drug delivery products, respiratory supplies, disposable gloves, disposable masks, disposable eye gear, hand sanitizers, wound management products, incontinence products, dialysis disposables, diagnostic & laboratory disposables, sterlization supplies, non-woven disposables, and others. The sterlization supplies segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Sterilization supplies include cotton swabs, cotton balls, test tubes, and other skin preparation materials to prevent surgical-related infections. The area also contains steriliser bags, which are designed to make it simple to sterilise medical equipment. Modern products like cotton swabs that have been sterilising agents pre-mixed are also available on the market.

The plastic resin segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The raw material segment is nonwoven material, plastic resin, paper & paperboard, glass, metals, rubber, and others. The plastic resin segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Plastic resins have been used to manufacture a variety of medical devices, including disposable needles, containers, tubes for intravenous fluids, and packaging materials for medications. The market is developing because to the increased occurrence of hospital-acquired infections and the expanding use of disposable items to combat the spread of COVID-19.

The hospitals segment is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The end-user segment is outpatient/primary care facilities, home healthcare, hospitals, and others. The hospitals segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. An rise in hospital patient admissions for COVID-19 procedures and therapies is the cause of this. Operating rooms generated more than 2000 tonnes of rubbish per day on average in 2016, a substantial portion of which came from disposable medical supplies, according to study from the University of California, San Francisco. Because hospitals use medical disposables so frequently, the category may grow faster than anticipated during the forecast period.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the medical disposables include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North America region witnessed a major share. Since there are many serious market rivals here and the number of surgical procedures is increasing. The market for medical disposables has also grown as a result of an increase of COVID-19 cases in this region. According to a report issued by the WHO on April 20, 2020, there were more than 3,39,09 reported cases and more than 1,509 additional confirmed cases were discovered in Canada. In addition, a major increase in the number of cases is anticipated over the course of the next month or two. These factors are predicted to increase the demand for medical disposables in the region.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's medical disposables market size was valued at USD 0.75 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.19 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030. The rising number of surgical procedures, growing awareness of the usage of medical disposables, and the existence of significant market players in the area have all contributed to the growth of the regional market. However, a market that is growing and drawing new competitors is the main factor driving the regional market's growth.

China

China’s medical disposables market size was valued at USD 0.78 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1.26 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030. Over the course of the forecast period, it is expected that China, the second-largest economy in the world, would expand at a CAGR of 10.3%, reaching an estimated market size of US$73.5 billion in 2026.

India

India's medical disposables market size was valued at USD 0.60 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.96 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2023 to 2030. Due to an increase in cardiovascular problems and the number of older persons. The large number of potential patients in this area is expected to fuel the growth of the local market during the forecast period.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of the medical disposables market is mainly driven by the rise in geriatric population.

