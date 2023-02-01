Iveda Brings $1M in Smart City Technology to Taiwan

/EIN News/ -- Iveda technology continues to help organizations and municipalities across Taiwan update surveillance infrastructure for enhanced safety and operational efficiency nation-wide

Mesa, Arizona, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Iveda ® (NASDAQ:IVDA), the global solution for cloud-based AI video and sensor technologies, today announced $1M in new technology deals with organizations and municipalities across Taiwan. Through contracts with the Taiwan Stock Exchange, Tainan Solar Park, Taipei City Government Public Works Bureau, and additional Taiwanese government entities, Iveda technology will be implemented over the next several months in an effort to upgrade and improve upon network communication systems, effectively increasing video surveillance capacity while enhancing national safety and security.

“As an organization on the forefront of digital transformation, we’re seeing cities and countries across the globe – especially those with dense populations – investing in smarter infrastructure to maintain and manage operational efficiencies through accurate, real-time data,” said David Ly, Iveda Founder and CEO. “Iveda is thrilled to be a part of Taiwan’s continued journey toward smart city status. Through these additional contracts, we are effectively equipping local organizations and municipalities with the technology needed to prepare their communication networks and safety systems, all while enabling personnel to automate wherever possible, limiting waste in both energy and human power for true smart city innovation.”

Iveda will work with these organizations and government bodies to provide tailored, integrated solutions incorporating Iveda’s legacy cloud video system, IvedaXpress, alongside video management command center technologies. IvedaXpress is an enterprise-level plug and play cloud-based video surveillance solution. IvedaXpress is supported by secure, remote data centers with fault-tolerant infrastructure, designed for high reliability, availability, and security; the technology can also be deployed in a private cloud.

Details surrounding Iveda’s contracts with organizations and government entities across Taiwan include:

Taiwan Stock Exchange : Iveda technology will work to enhance overall system security and interoperability through upgraded IP video servers, network servers, and general workstations.

: Iveda technology will work to enhance overall system security and interoperability through upgraded IP video servers, network servers, and general workstations. Tainan Solar Park: Iveda has installed smart power electrical controls and monitoring equipment that will aid in automating demand response routing of power.

Iveda has installed smart power electrical controls and monitoring equipment that will aid in automating demand response routing of power. Taipei City Government Public Works Bureau : Iveda has installed additional IP switches and video servers as well as IP cameras and Iveda’s cloud surveillance solution.

: Iveda has installed additional IP switches and video servers as well as IP cameras and Iveda’s cloud surveillance solution. Additional Taiwan Government Municipalities: Iveda has installed network communication servers for seamless IoT and smart power management.

Iveda continues to work closely with key telecom and service provider partners throughout Taiwan, leveraging existing government relationships to connect with municipalities looking to upgrade smart city capabilities. As end-user needs evolve, service providers must work with innovative technology like Iveda’s to offer flexibility to customers while leveraging existing infrastructure where possible. Through education and field expertise, Iveda continues to demonstrate leadership via IP video and data centric technology, with AI support to accomplish the continuously advancing goals of the end-customer.

This news comes on the heels of Iveda’s $1.5M Utilus Smart Pole deployment in Kaohsiung, Taiwan as the organization continues to set the standard for smart city innovation worldwide.

About Iveda Solutions®

Iveda (NASDAQ:IVDA) is the provider of global solutions for cloud-based, video AI search and surveillance technologies that protect the people, places, and things that matter the most. Iveda’s technology has the power to provide instant intelligence to existing infrastructure, enabling cities and organizations around the world to seamlessly enter the fifth industrial revolution. Iveda operates at the forefront of digital transformation of cities across the world, using IoT platforms with smart sensors and devices developed to aid with use cases surrounding public safety, security, elderly care, energy efficiency, and environment preservation. Headquartered in Mesa, Arizona, with a subsidiary in Taiwan, Iveda is publicly traded under the ticker symbol “IVDA”.

