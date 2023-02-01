Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,776 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 349,675 in the last 365 days.

Dining RD Acquires Nutrition Alliance

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Technologies Inc. (“HTI”), also known as Dining RD, announced today that it has acquired Tempe, Arizona-based Nutrition Alliance, LLC (“Nutrition Alliance”). Founded in 2000 by Anna de Jesus, MBA, RDN, Nutrition Alliance provides Registered Dietitian and Certified Dietary Manager consulting and training for 184 senior living communities primarily in Arizona.

Established in 1994 and based out of St. Louis, HTI provides online menu and software programs, Registered Dietitian consulting, and training services to 4,730 senior living communities in 42 states. With on-site consultation, its dietitians ensure services are compliant with state and federal regulations.

“Dining RD and Nutrition Alliance have a shared passion for elevating nutrition and culinary services. Together, we’ll continue to nurture joy through food and dining programs and proudly serve senior living communities,” said Carol Sapp, HTI CEO. “Our team looks forward to working with Anna and the Nutrition Alliance team while also strengthening Dining RD’s role as a leader in the growing long-term care industry.”

This is the third acquisition HTI has made since receiving an initial investment from private equity firm Evolution Capital Partners of Cleveland in August 2020. Evolution is a small-business private equity firm dedicated to supporting founders seeking to transform their entrepreneurial businesses into professionally managed organizations. The firm supports its founder partners by providing capital and applying its Five Fundamentals professionalization strategy, which addresses the unique challenges experienced by small businesses and accelerates their growth.

“This acquisition will allow us to expand Dining RD’s Registered Dietitian Consulting service and integrate our menu and software programs, ultimately enhancing the current services provided to Nutrition Alliance clients,” said Sapp. “We are proud to offer customers the added benefit of our established partnerships and anticipate additional growth in the coming months.”

About Health Technologies Incorporated
Health Technologies Incorporated, also known as Dining RD, is a leading provider of consulting dietitians, menus and food-service software to Senior Living communities. The company has supported its clients in meeting regulatory requirements and enhancing the dining experience and nutritional care of residents since 1994. HTI’s clients include Senior Living communities, small acute care hospitals, food-service distributors and food service management companies. Learn more at www.DiningRD.com.

# # #

Attachments 


Victoria Pishkula
Dining RD
vpishkula@roopco.com

You just read:

Dining RD Acquires Nutrition Alliance

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.