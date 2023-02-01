Dining RD Acquires Nutrition Alliance

/EIN News/ -- St. Louis, MO, Feb. 01, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Health Technologies Inc. (“HTI”), also known as Dining RD, announced today that it has acquired Tempe, Arizona-based Nutrition Alliance, LLC (“Nutrition Alliance”). Founded in 2000 by Anna de Jesus, MBA, RDN, Nutrition Alliance provides Registered Dietitian and Certified Dietary Manager consulting and training for 184 senior living communities primarily in Arizona.

Established in 1994 and based out of St. Louis, HTI provides online menu and software programs, Registered Dietitian consulting, and training services to 4,730 senior living communities in 42 states. With on-site consultation, its dietitians ensure services are compliant with state and federal regulations.

“Dining RD and Nutrition Alliance have a shared passion for elevating nutrition and culinary services. Together, we’ll continue to nurture joy through food and dining programs and proudly serve senior living communities,” said Carol Sapp, HTI CEO. “Our team looks forward to working with Anna and the Nutrition Alliance team while also strengthening Dining RD’s role as a leader in the growing long-term care industry.”

This is the third acquisition HTI has made since receiving an initial investment from private equity firm Evolution Capital Partners of Cleveland in August 2020. Evolution is a small-business private equity firm dedicated to supporting founders seeking to transform their entrepreneurial businesses into professionally managed organizations. The firm supports its founder partners by providing capital and applying its Five Fundamentals professionalization strategy, which addresses the unique challenges experienced by small businesses and accelerates their growth.

“This acquisition will allow us to expand Dining RD’s Registered Dietitian Consulting service and integrate our menu and software programs, ultimately enhancing the current services provided to Nutrition Alliance clients,” said Sapp. “We are proud to offer customers the added benefit of our established partnerships and anticipate additional growth in the coming months.”

About Health Technologies Incorporated

Health Technologies Incorporated, also known as Dining RD, is a leading provider of consulting dietitians, menus and food-service software to Senior Living communities. The company has supported its clients in meeting regulatory requirements and enhancing the dining experience and nutritional care of residents since 1994. HTI’s clients include Senior Living communities, small acute care hospitals, food-service distributors and food service management companies. Learn more at www.DiningRD.com.

Victoria Pishkula Dining RD vpishkula@roopco.com