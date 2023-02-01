Meet with Mohammed Abdullah - A young author and writer
The writer Muhammad Abdullah is one of the most famous writers who have worked in the American Organization for Creative Artists since he reached the age of sixteen. He is one of the most distinguished writers in the field of writing, as he wrote the famous romantic book (The Black Goose), where this book gained high fame and great trust among readers. And the writer, Muhammad Abdullah, began to appear and spread achieving, success and impressive excellence, after his cooperation with the Korean director (Libyan Hoon).
Biography of the writer Muhammad Abdullah
The writer, Muhammad Abdullah, was distinguished in writing very influential and distinguished dramas, as he began working as an assistant writer in the American Agency for Creative Artists. The writer Muhammad Abdullah became famous after he had the opportunity to modify and improve the scenario of one of the series, as he showed his latent talent in writing that series and proved his prowess in that field. The agency relied on him to write many of her dramas, which won great success and acceptance among viewers.
The writer at the United States of America
He cooperated and worked with the most well-known screenwriters in the United States of America, when he was at the age of twenty-four years old, at that time and he was a very creative and distinguished author, as he wrote eight novels and recorded them in his name, beginning with the novel (Wings) and ending with the novel (The Black Goose). He also wrote more than 13 novels using pseudonyms. In 2020, the reputation of the novelist Muhammad Abdullah shined, as he was invited to (Swiz) after Korea cooperated with the Korean actor (Kim Kyung) and the director (Libyan Hoon) in the performance and acting of the movie (The Dream), where the main role played by the actor (Kim Kyung) changed and was played by the actor (Park Seo Joon), and from here the writer became famous Muhammad Abdullah, and his reputation spread among the artistic circles and in newspapers and magazines after most of his works were not announced on television.
Achievements and works of Mohammed Abdullah the writer
Many Korean directors have recognized the writer Abdullah's distinguished talent in writing and composing stories and novels, including director (Jung Ji) and director (Byung Hoon), as they declared the extent of the writer's excellence in the field of creative writing, as well as the unique talent that characterizes him.
Here are some of his famous TV works: (Pretty Little Liars), where he helped write the seventh season of this famous television work. He also wrote the Korean movie Dreams, adapted from his original dream novel.
The role of writer Muhammad Abdullah and his relationship with Asian countries
The title of the Iraqi writer, Muhammad Abdullah, with the title of the Bridge of the East, where the relations of the writer Muhammad Abdullah were numerous and extended to include many entertainment companies, especially in South Korea, where the American International Agency published a report explaining the efforts made by the author Muhammad Abdullah in the field of writing novels and composing stories
Mohammed Abdullah
