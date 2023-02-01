Submit Release
Diane Faro Named CEO of Savify

Diane Faro

Diane Vogt Faro, a veteran of the financial services industry, has been named CEO of Savify, a FinTech company.

ATLANTA, GA , UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Faro has spent her five decades in the financial services industries determined to grow companies and lead people. She has particular experience in determining appropriate strategies and increasing revenue as an executive and entrepreneur.

Diane's industry experience and previous CEO roles position her to lead this dynamic Financial Technology (FinTech) operation. Diane has served as Savify's President since 2014, and under her leadership, the company has achieved tremendous success.

Diane will bring a fresh and innovative approach to the C-Suite at Savify, with a renewed focus on ensuring the company's benefits portal remains cutting-edge. Savify increases revenue and retention for its clients, primarily in the payment processing space, by providing valuable benefits and discount services to its end users.

According to Rob Riggs, CTO of Savify, "Diane's leadership brings immeasurable value to the FinTech landscape. I'm confident that her fresh approach at Savify will create even more cutting-edge innovation for payment processors."

Faro is determined to encourage leadership development, especially by mentoring professional women. As such, she is a co-founder of PayTech Women, formerly Wnet, the national organization that offers networking and growth opportunities for women in the fintech industry.

About Diane Faro

Faro has had numerous positions across the industry, including being the Chief Executive Officer of JetPay Corp. (NASDAQ: JTPY), a leader in the payment processing and payroll industry. Faro also played a key role in the NCR Corporation’s acquisition of JetPay in 2018.

Faro served in numerous positions at First Data Corporation (now Fiserv) as President of Global Merchant Services, CEO of Chase Merchant Services, and many other executive positions. Faro was President of the Electronic Transaction Association (ETA), board member of the ETA, and has won numerous awards and achieved many accomplishments, including

*Electronic Transactions Association Hall of Fame (2018)
*Women in Payments Distinguished Professional Award (2019)
*Silver Stevie Award – The Green Sheet – Co-author of the article, “Wnet is more relevant than ever.” (2018)
*Electronic Transactions Association Distinguished Payments Professional Award (2017)
*Electronic Transactions Association Strategic Leadership Forum Panelist: “Leading and Leveraging Diversity in Today’s Changing Environment” (2017)

About Savify

Savify is an Atlanta-based payment processing company started in 2009 that partners with other businesses to draw new clients and keep present clients satisfied simultaneously. The firm also bargains for substantial discounts from some top national sellers. Savify initiates rewards programs for members; however, seeing as the digital savings portal is “white-labeled,” businesses can say that the rewards program is theirs. Through continuous additions of new vendors, Savify ensures that the programs remain appropriate to the business’s clients and promotes positive customer retention.

Media Contact:
www.codeconspirators.com
www.savify.co/get-to-know-faro

Heather Riggs
Code Conspirators
+1 800-698-5859
heather.riggs@codeconspirators.com

