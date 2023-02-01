Submit Release
Air Force Selects Intelligent Waves to Accelerate Speed, Security, and Mission With Crowd Source Flight Data (CSFD)

IW is honored to continue its collaborative partnership with the 59th TES. At Crowd Source, we support innovative solutions that increase the speed, security, and availability of mission data”
— Tony Crescenzo, President & CEO, Intelligent Waves (IW)
BETHESDA , MD, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Intelligent Waves (IW), a leading IT integrator that delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise and innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions, announced it has been awarded a $99.9M indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity (IDIQ) for the continued acceleration of the Crowd Source Flight Data (CSFD) Program at Nellis AFB, NV.

According to the DoD, under the Air Force’s 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron, IW’s support of 59TES’ Crowd Source Flight Data Program provides operational flight test organizations with expertise in data acquisition, data processing, related knowledge management support, and flight test mission instrumentation. IW is the integrator of the hardware and software with unique configurations and capabilities to download, process, and offload important data from Quick Reaction Instrumentation Package (QRIP) equipped aircraft.

Lt Col Nathan Malafa, 59th TES Commander, recently stated in an Air Force’s Air Combat Command article, “A modern, contested environment is constantly changing. The faster and more accurate data is available to decision-makers, the more likely the warfighter will succeed over the adversary.”
Tony Crescenzo, Intelligent Waves’ CEO, commented, “IW is honored to continue its collaborative partnership with the 59th TES. At Crowd Source, we support innovative solutions that increase the speed, security, and availability of mission data from aircraft, ultimately improving our nation's security. Notably, the next generation of technology is helping the government boost cost savings while maximizing mission impact.”

The work, a follow-on contract award for Intelligent Waves, will be performed at Nellis AFB, NV, and locations worldwide.

About Intelligent Waves:
Intelligent Waves delivers mission-focused multi-domain operational expertise & innovation to the Government through high-impact technology solutions in cybersecurity, data science, enterprise network & systems engineering, software development, & platform mission support. Always ready. Anytime. Anywhere. Any domain. To learn more, visit www.intelligentwaves.com.

Gal Borenstein
Borenstein Group
+1 703-385-8178 ext. 70
email us here

