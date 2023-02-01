Robotic Welding Cell Market Reach USD 1,919.62 Million by 2028 at 7.6% CAGR | Global Analysis by The Insight Partners

According to The Insight Partners research reports on Robotic Welding Cell can help you gain crucial insights regarding the key drivers & market augmentation.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our latest market study on “Robotic Welding Cell Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Offering (Solution and Services), Cell Type (Pre-Engineered Cells and Custom Cells), End-use Industry (Automotive, Manufacturing, and Aerospace and Defense),” the robotic welding cell market share is projected to reach US$ 1,919.62 million by 2028 from US$ 1,240.18 million in 2021. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Robotic Welding Cell Market: Cell Type Overview

Based on cell type, the robotic welding cell market is segmented into pre-engineered cells and custom cells. The pre-engineered cells segment is expected to dominate the robotic welding cell market during the forecast period. Based on end-use industry, the market is segmented into automotive, manufacturing, aerospace and defense, and others. The manufacturing segment is expected to dominate the robotic welding cell market during the forecast period.

Robotic Welding Cell Market: Competitive Landscape and Key Developments

ABB Ltd; Acieta LLC; CARL CLOOS SCHWEISSTECHNIK GMBH; KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD; KUKA AG; Phoenix Industrial Solutions; The Lincoln Electric Company; WEC Group Ltd.; Yaskawa America, Inc.; and ZEMAN Bauelemente GmbH are the key players in the robotic welding cell market. The leading companies are focusing on expanding and diversifying their market presence and acquiring a new customer base, thereby tapping prevailing business opportunities.

In January 2022, Since DesignPro started offering robotic welding, KUKA and DesignPro have collaborated. A company with a proven track record that could transition into robotic welding was requested by KUKA. This company had to be able to service robotic welding customers of DesignPro with knowledgeable people with prior robotic welding experience.

Get Sample Copy Of this report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00012000/

Companies Profiled in this report includes: ABB Ltd; Acieta LLC; CARL CLOOS SCHWEISSTECHNIK GMBH; KAWASAKI HEAVY INDUSTRIES, LTD; KUKA AG; Phoenix Industrial Solutions; The Lincoln Electric Company; WEC Group Ltd.; Yaskawa America, Inc.; and ZEMAN Bauelemente GmbH

Rising Uptake of Industry 4.0 Principles to Propel Robotic Welding Cell Market Growth

Industry 4.0 fully automates production processes with minimal to negligible human intervention. It works on the industrial internet of things (IIoT), cyber-physical systems, cloud robotics, cloud computing, and big data. Smart factories are a key feature of Industry 4.0. A smart factory adopts a so-called calm system. A calm system can manage both the physical world and the virtual. Such systems are called background systems and work somewhat behind the scenes. A calm system is aware of its surrounding environment and the objects around it. It can also be provided with soft information related to generated objects, such as drawings and models. Smart Factory containing hundreds or even thousands of smart devices capable of self-optimizing production will result in virtually zero downtime in production. This is leading to significant growth of the robotic welding cell market.

Speak to Research Expert @https://www.theinsightpartners.com/speak-to-analyst/TIPRE00012000?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10096



A robot welding unit, also known as a robot welding cell, consists of several components that work together to weld parts. These components include actively involved in welding, accessories, and safety features to keep the cell running smoothly. Standardized robot arc welding operations are more cost-effective than custom-designed welding cells to achieve maximum productivity. Robot welding cells provide world-class welding operations and are designed to global standards to save operator costs and time. Robot welding cells allow customers to automate the manufacture of welded metal frames, such as two-wheel body frames, four-wheel seat frames, and transformer housings. Weld cells consist of robots, programmable logic controllers, fences, and devices. Welding robots are widely used in the automotive industry and do not weld the internal and external parts and components of automobiles very complexly. Welding robots are programmed with specific approximations to help them work properly.

The robotic welding cell market in Asia Pacific is segmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of APAC. Robotics technology is increasingly being adopted in the Asia Pacific due to the growing need to automate processes, improve efficiency and productivity, and reduce human errors. Various automotive, healthcare, defense, and aerospace industries adopted robotics technology for process automation and efficient resource management. Industrial robots are mainly used in Asia Pacific because of the dominant automotive industry and low-cost manufacturing units. The rising aging population in this region also drives the demand for service robots in countries such as China and Japan. Increased application of robots in diverse industries, including entertainment, education, and healthcare, further supplements the growth of the robotic welding cell market.

For Buy This Report: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00012000/

About Us:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876

PressRelease: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/pr/robotic-welding-cell-market

