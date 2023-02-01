Integrated DNA Technologies Expands Access, Expedites Turnaround Time, for Minimal Residual Disease (MRD) Solutions for Cancer Research

With more efficient turnaround times, IDT's xGen™ NGS solutions now fully support tumor-informed MRD research workflows from library preparation to hybridization capture and provide new self-guided design capabilities to optimize time savings

To help researchers accurately measure circulating tumor DNA (ctDNA) from the most degraded and low-input samples, Integrated DNA Technologies today launched a complete MRD workflow for tumor-informed approaches.

The launch expands access to IDT's xGen MRD Hybridization Panel and xGen cfDNA & FFPE DNA Library Preparation Kit, which are now available as a bundled solution and aim to help scientists accelerate critical MRD research discoveries. IDT also developed the xGen MRD Hyb Panel Design Service and Ordering Tool, a new capability that empowers customers with self-guided ordering of up to 50 unique panels, each comprised of 2,000 probes, at the same time. Products are estimated to be shipped within five days from design approval.

"To date, the primary challenge with MRD investigation has been the lack of sensitivity within existing tools to detect the low levels of circulating cell-free DNA present after cancer treatment," said Steve Wowk, vice president, business unit and general management at IDT. "To fully realize the clinical utility MRD monitoring may provide, researchers are demanding assays capable of detecting low MRD concentrations, with the quality, speed, and reliability they can trust. We're proud to make our MRD solutions more widely available to the research community, which depends on IDT to deliver the critical tools they need to continue advancing cancer breakthroughs."

Accurately Measure MRD to Improve Cancer Outcomes

IDT's xGen cfDNA & FFPE DNA Library Preparation Kit enables the identification of low-quality samples to discover rare variants such as cfDNA at less than 1 percent variant allele frequency (VAF). The xGen MRD Hybridization Panel, which delivers a custom solution for under $40 USD per sample, features a flexible panel size that targets mutations using up to 2,000 probes per panel, with the ability to order up to 50 panels at once. IDT's MRD solutions are automation-friendly for high-throughput applications.

Alternatively, IDT's PCR analysis options—such as the oPools™ Oligo Pools—can accommodate multiplexed PCR workflows for MRD research. oPools Oligo Pools include up to 20,000 pooled oligonucleotides that can be from 40 to 350 bases in length. IDT scientific and design experts are available for additional customization to fit varied workflow needs.

MRD to Advance Precision Oncology by Uncovering New Cancer Variants to Accelerate Research Discoveries

The MRD market is projected to surpass $3.7 billion USD by 2030, and MRD research continues to grow in popularity as the scientific community seeks to expand understanding of cancer disease progression and further improve patient outcomes.

"Cancer remains a leading cause of death worldwide, and time is of the essence because more discoveries mean more life-saving advances," added Wowk. "With its potential clinical utility on the horizon, IDT is well positioned to expand access to its MRD research offerings to offer quality solutions to genomics pioneers who are tirelessly working to bolster adoption of MRD and realize its full potential."

For more information on IDT's xGen MRD solutions, and to place an order, visit https://idtb.io/z1tirq.

About IDT

Integrated DNA Technologies, Inc. (IDT) develops, manufactures, and markets nucleic acid products for the life sciences industry. IDT has developed proprietary technologies for genomics applications such as next generation sequencing, CRISPR genome editing, synthetic biology, digital PCR, and RNA interference. Through its GMP* services, IDT manufactures products used by scientists researching many forms of cancer and most inherited and infectious diseases. IDT is widely recognized as the industry leader in custom nucleic acid manufacture, serving over 130,000 life sciences researchers. IDT was founded in 1987 and has its manufacturing headquarters in Coralville, Iowa, USA, with additional manufacturing sites in San Diego, California, USA; Research Triangle Park, North Carolina, USA; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Leuven, Belgium; and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.idtdna.com and follow the company on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram.

Disclaimer: RUO—For research use only. Not for use in diagnostic procedures. Unless otherwise agreed to in writing, IDT does not intend these products to be used in clinical applications and does not warrant their fitness or suitability for any clinical diagnostic use. *GMP refers to products manufactured under ISO 13485: 2016 QMS. Purchaser is solely responsible for all decisions regarding the use of these products and any associated regulatory or legal obligations.

