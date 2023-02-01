MultiLane and Spirent Showcase 800G Ecosystem Maturity from R&D to Deployment at DesignCon 2023
Partnership helps resolve OSFP800 testing challenges and accelerates time to market with smart loopback technologySANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MultiLane Inc, a global leader in data center test and measurement solutions, and Spirent Communications, leading provider of test, assurance, and analytics solutions for next-generation devices and networks, join forces to showcase the maturity of the 800G testing ecosystem in a landmark demo at DesignCon 2023.
The setup demonstrates interoperability between the Spirent 800G B2 800G Native OSFP800 Appliance and DSP-based pluggables via the MultiLane ML4064-ALB-112 OSFP800 Active Loopback. On display will be multiple test and calibration methodology applications. In the first case, the 800G Native OSFP800 Appliance transmits full Ethernet layer traffic through the Active Loopback while the latter is in retimer mode. Alternatively, the system can be set to unframed PRBS mode – the B2 platform supports unframed PRBS generation, while the ML4064-ALB-112 allows for unframed, decoupled Tx and Rx paths – allowing it to debug module-host and host-module paths independently of one another.
“MultiLane’s Active Loopbacks are the culmination of our experience and expertise, combining our core competencies of physical layer measurement instruments and loopback design into a single module-sized package,” said Rachad Samaha, General Manager of MultiLane’s Data Center Test Solutions. “Working with partners like Spirent allows us to rapidly and efficiently demonstrate the maturity of the 800G testing ecosystem, and encourages system designers and vendors to more quickly adopt this technology and the industry as a whole to delve deeper into 800G production plans.”
The complete system provides a window into Layer 1 equalization and optimisation, with the effect of the B2 Appliance’s Tx equalizers have on the ML4064-ALB-112’s Signal to Noise Ratio (SNR) being visualised in real-time. These interactions enable the ML4064-ALB-112 to fine tune, debug and optimize signal integrity between the B2 Appliance and, ultimately, any optical DSP-based pluggable.
“Spirent was the first to develop a comprehensive, end-to-end 800G testing suite, leveraging our decades of experience in Ethernet testing,” said Aniket Khosla, VP of Product Management, Cloud and IP at Spirent. “Our continued partnership with MultiLane is enabling successful deployments of this complex new technology while helping customers improve product quality and ensure reliable, high-quality user experiences.”
The setup also features a preview of MultiLane’s next generation CMIS Nexus Analyzer, providing ultra-fast interoperability validation.
The full demo is being showcased at MultiLane’s DesignCon booth 749 on February 1 and 2, 2023.
About MultiLane:
MultiLane Inc. is a leading provider of High-Speed IO and Data Center Interconnect test solutions from 10G to 800G. Products include BERTs, TDR, optical and electrical oscilloscopes, optical switch boxes, and a host of MSA-compliant development tools for QSFP28, QSFP-DD, OSFP, and other standards. MultiLane products are used to test semiconductors, DACs, AOCs, active cables, optical transceivers, and system switch cards. MultiLane also offers compliance test services, signal integrity design services, and fully automated, turn-key test solutions. In addition, MultiLane develops high speed ATE modules that fit in wafer-scale automated test systems. For more information, please visit www.multilaneinc.com
