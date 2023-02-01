Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Analysis, Key Players, Forecast 2023-2028
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market
Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market To Be Driven By The Increasing Sales Of Passenger Automobiles In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Size, Share, Trends, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global automotive electronic control unit market, assessing the market based on its segments like types, vehicle types, technologies, and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-electronic-control-unit-market/requestsample
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 7%
The automotive electronic control units are widely applied to bolster the capabilities of an automobile. In this regard, the increasing sales of passenger vehicles, owing to the rising disposable income, increasing inclination towards freedom from public transport, is driving the market growth.
Over the forecast period, the growing adoption of navigation and infotainment systems in the personal vehicles is anticipated to propel the demand for automotive electronic control units.
Moreover, the emergence of smartphone lock system, owing to the increasing cases of vehicle theft and rising awareness pertaining to the privacy of owners is likely to provide impetus to the market in the coming years. Geographically, the Asia Pacific region accounts for a significant share in the market owing to the well-developed automotive infrastructure in countries like China and South Korea, among others.
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Industry Definition and Major Segments
A device installed in the body of an automobile which is responsible for controlling a specific function is defined as an automotive electronic control unit. A modern automobile contains a number of electronic control units which control the functions including engine, power steering control, locking system, HVAC, and access, among others.
Read Full Report with Table of Contents@ https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/automotive-electronic-control-unit-market
On the basis of type, the market can be segmented into:
Engine Control Unit
Brake Control Module
Suspension Control Module
Powertrain Control Module
Transmission Control Module
Telematics Control Unit
Others
The significant vehicle types included in the market are as follows:
Passenger Car
Light Commercial Vehicle
Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Based on technology, the market can be classified into:
Transmission Control System
Engine Management System
Anti-Lock Braking System
Climate Control System
Power Steering System
Airbag Restraint System
Body Control System
The regional markets for automotive electronic control unit include:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa
Automotive Electronic Control Unit Market Trends
The key trends in the automotive electronic control unit market include the technological advancements in the subsystems of cars in order to increase its efficiency for better customer experience. Meanwhile, automotive electronic control units are crucial for the complex automotive network design of the electric vehicles. In this regard, the increasing sales of electric vehicles is likely to be another key trend in the market.
Moreover, the growing R&D activities by the major automotive manufacturers to produce self-driving cars are anticipated to propel the demand for automotive electronic control unit in the forecast period. The market is anticipated to be aided by the increasing complexity of automobile designs.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market are:
Robert Bosch GmbH
DENSO Corporation
Delphi Technologies
Continental AG
Hitachi Automotive Systems, Ltd.
Magneti Marelli S.p.A.
Calsonic Kansei Corporation
Mitsubishi Electric Co.
Others
The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
Read More Reports:
Scar Treatment Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/scar-treatment-market-price-size-share-growth-analysis-industry-trends-report-forecast-2021-2026-2023-01-20?mod=search_headline
Sheep Meat Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sheep-meat-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-analysis-report-and-forecast-2022-2027-2023-01-18?mod=search_headline
Silicon Tetrachloride Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/silicon-tetrachloride-market-price-share-size-growth-analysis-statistics-global-industry-report-2022-2027-2023-01-19?mod=search_headline
Sodium Gluconate Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sodium-gluconate-market-size-share-price-growth-analysis-report-forecast-2023-2028-2023-01-25?mod=search_headline
Microwavable Foods Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-microwavable-foods-market-size-share-price-trends-analysis-report-and-forecast-2022-2027-2023-01-18?mod=search_headline
Motor Graders Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/motor-graders-market-size-share-price-trends-growth-industry-analysis-forecast-report-2022-2027-2023-01-18?mod=search_headline
Pulmonary Artery Catheter Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/pulmonary-artery-catheter-market-size-share-price-growth-trends-forecast-2022-2027-2023-01-18?mod=search_headline
Pyrite Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/global-pyrite-market-price-size-share-growth-industry-analysis-report-and-forecast-2023-2028-2023-01-27?mod=search_headline
Rheometer Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/rheometer-market-size-share-price-industry-analysis-growth-forecast-2022-2027-2023-01-19?mod=search_headline
Sodium Methoxide Market: https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/sodium-methoxide-market-share-size-price-industry-growth-analysis-forecast-report-2023-2028-2023-01-27?mod=search_headline
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skillful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest, and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Steven Luke
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other