Gauteng Police Forces Award Scientology Volunteer Ministers for Life-Saving Humanitarian Work
South African Police Service awarding the Scientology Volunteer Ministers for their valuable work in the community.
Chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Minister, Sandile Hlayisi and Tshwane Metro Police Officers unveiling the Bronzed Police Cap and Plaque.
Over 400 guests, including all the major police forces, converged to honor the Scientology Volunteer Ministers for their continued efforts during the pandemic.
You showed us how to lead and how to do better in the community, we have been following in your footsteps ever since.”KYALAMI, MIDRAND, GAUTENG, SOUTH AFRICA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Recently, more than 400 prestigious guests, including all the major police forces in Gauteng, converged at Castle Kyalami to honor the Scientology Volunteer Ministers for their continued humanitarian efforts to uplift society and save lives during the pandemic. In attendance were the South African Police Service, Tshwane Metro Police Department, Johannesburg Metro Police Department, Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department, and the National Disaster Management Center, which all wanted to share their gratitude with the Scientology Volunteer Ministers.
— Tshwane Metro Police Department
Now police forces came in numbers to recognize the group for their invaluable contributions and for assisting to save the lives of many throughout the past 3 years. They were further recognized by government departments, religious leaders, and other institutions for bringing help through education, spiritual values, disaster response actions, support, and giving hope to the people of South Africa.
The prestigious event began with the Chairperson of the Scientology Volunteer Minister, Mr. Sandile Hlayisi expressing his gratitude on behalf of the association. Following the tear-jerking welcoming speeches, top partners from various police stations took to the stage to publicly recognize the Scientology Volunteer Ministers and Church of Scientology for the massive humanitarian impact made, presenting certificates, plaques and iconic statues.
First to award the volunteers was Brigadier Tsotsotso from the Midrand South African Police Service, with an entourage of his officers, he proceeded to award the Volunteers with a massive plaque and said “This is a very important day. We are here with our partners the - Church of Scientology. They do so much for us, so it is very important that we support them. You will always be welcomed by the Church of Scientology and they will always open their doors to you. They are our family and it is a safe place for us.”
The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department was next. They also presented a framed recognition to the Volunteers for their life saving work.
The Joburg Metro Police Department officially then presented an award of bronzed JMPD standard boots which represent bravery and selfless service to the community. Director Dlepu who personally brought the huge award said, “I knew when we first met that we had to partner so that we can save the lives of our officers. I will never forget it. You know we have been working with the Church for many years, so I want to thank you for what you are doing for us and for the community. We really appreciate you for everything you are doing because I know you are not only doing it for us as officers but also for the community at large and that is who we serve.”
This was followed by the Tshwane Metro Police Department who officially presented an award of a Bronzed Tshwane Metro Police Department Police Cap. Presenting the award was Superintendent Dorcas from the Office of the Chief of the Tshwane Metro Police Department who said, “I don’t know where we would be without the assistance of the Scientology Volunteer Ministers. We are the ones used to giving service to the people. For the first time in our history, we were offered a service by the Volunteer Ministers and our lives have never been the same. You showed us how to lead and how to do better in the community, we have been following in your footsteps ever since. We want to offer this token of appreciation from the bottom of our hearts and we say thank you for all that you do for us.”
After the police awards, an official recognition was presented by Mr. Mokhurumelo Kgwetiane, the Deputy Director in the National Disaster Management Center in the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs – a recognition highly appreciated by the Volunteer Ministers.
The Scientology Volunteer Ministers dedicated over 800 days of lockdown on the frontlines helping with free decontamination, wellness educations and free skills development to the entire country. To date, they have sanitized over 70,000 buildings across the country, from homeless shelters, clinics, hospitals, orphanages, many of whom are run by the department of Social Development. They have also trained over twelve thousand, providing them with practical tools from L. Ron Hubbard called Tools for life with which they can better control their life.
Months after the lockdown has officially stopped, the Scientology Volunteer Ministers are still requested for high level free decontamination which they dutifully carry on everywhere when asked for, but the majority of their work now consists of providing effective skills development workshops to thousands across the country in order to assist them in dealing with the losses suffered and very importantly – to rebuild for a better Mzansi and they do so with the same intent and dedication.
