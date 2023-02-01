[Latest Report] Global Tractor Market Leading Industry, Upcoming Opportunities, And Forecast To 2030

Tractor Market

The global Tractor Market size was USD 68.25 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 112.11 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4%

The tractor market refers to the industry that produces and sells tractors and related agricultural machinery. The market is driven by the growing demand for food and increased adoption of mechanized farming practices. Factors such as increasing population, urbanization, and limited arable land are also contributing to the growth of the tractor market. The market is segmented based on type, power output, application, and geography. The Asia-Pacific region is the largest market for tractors, followed by North America and Europe.

Tractor Market Top Segmentation:

Top Key Players Covered In The Report:

Deere

New Holland

AGCO

Kubota

Claas

Same Deutz-Fahr

Kuhn

Global Tractor By Types:

Below 10 KW

10-30 KW

30-50KW

Above 50 KW

Global Tractor By Applications:

Agricultural

Forestry

Other

Regions Covered In Tractor Market Report:

•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others)

•Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and rest) in Europe)

•Central and South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

•The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, etc.).

