Infliximab Drug Market Size, Share, Value, Growth, Analysis, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2031
Global Infliximab Drug Market Growth to be Driven by the Rising Prevalence of Rheumatoid Arthritis During the Forecast Period of 2023-203130 NORTH GOULD STREET, SHERIDAN,, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The ‘Global Infliximab Drug Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2031’ by Expert Market Research gives an extensive outlook of the global infliximab drug market, assessing the market on the basis of its segments like product type, route of administration, application, distribution channel, and major regions.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2016-2031)
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2031): 5.4%
The infliximab drug market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing prevalence of chronic inflammatory diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. These diseases are characterized by chronic inflammation, which leads to joint damage and disability in the case of rheumatoid arthritis, and intestinal inflammation and damage in the case of Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis. Infliximab, a biologic drug, is used to treat these conditions by inhibiting the activity of the inflammatory cytokine tumour necrosis factor (TNF).
Another key driver for the infliximab drug market is the increasing adoption of biologic drugs in the treatment of inflammatory diseases. Biologic drugs, such as infliximab, are designed to target specific molecules or pathways involved in the inflammatory process, making them more effective and targeted than traditional small molecule drugs. This increased effectiveness and targeting has led to increased demand for biologic drugs, including infliximab, in the treatment of inflammatory diseases.
Get a Free Sample Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/infliximab-drug-market/requestsample
The rising research and development activities to create new drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases is also expected to drive the market for infliximab. As new drugs and therapies enter the market, the demand for infliximab is likely to increase, driving growth in the market.
In conclusion, the infliximab drug market is driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic inflammatory diseases, the increasing adoption of biologic drugs, the availability of biosimilars, and the rising research and development activities to create new drugs for the treatment of inflammatory diseases. These drivers are expected to continue to fuel growth in the market in the coming years.
Infliximab Drug Industry Definition and Major Segments
Infliximab is a biologic medication that belongs to a class of drugs called tumour necrosis factor (TNF) inhibitors. It works by blocking the action of a protein called TNF-alpha, which is involved in inflammation and the development of certain autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Infliximab is used to treat conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, Crohn’s disease, and ulcerative colitis. It is administered via intravenous infusion.
Market Breakup by Product Type
• Brands Drugs
• Generic Drugs
Market Breakup by Route of Administration
• Oral
• Parenteral
• Topical
• Transdermal
• Rectal
Market Breakup by Application
• Rheumatoid Arthritis
• Crohn’s Disease
• Ulcerative Colitis
• Psoriasis
Market Breakup by Distribution Channel
• Hospital Based Pharmacies
• Online Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
Market Breakup by Region
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Read Full Report with Table of Contents: https://www.expertmarketresearch.com/reports/infliximab-drug-market
Infliximab Drug Market Trends
The infliximab drug market is being driven by the increasing availability of biosimilars, which are similar but not identical copies of biologic drugs. Biosimilars are typically less expensive than their branded counterparts, making them more accessible to patients and healthcare providers. The availability of biosimilars for infliximab is expected to increase competition in the market and drive down prices, making the drug more accessible to patients in need.
Infliximab is a monoclonal antibody used to treat a variety of autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and inflammatory bowel disease. Some recent developments in the market include the approval of a biosimilar version of infliximab, which is expected to increase competition and potentially lower costs for patients. Additionally, there have been studies exploring the use of infliximab in new indications such as lupus and sarcoidosis, which could expand the market for the drug.
Key Market Players
The major players in the infliximab drug market report are Zydus Cadila, Pfizer, Samsung Bioepis, Celltrion, Sandoz, AbbVie, Hospira, Epirus Biopharmaceuticals, Janssen Biotech, Inc., NAPP Pharmaceuticals, Nippon Kayaku, and Alvogen. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
The report studies the latest updates in the market, along with their impact across the market. It also analyses the market demand, together with its price and demand indicators. The report also tracks the market on the bases of SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces Models.
Related Reports:
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-aerospace-additive-manufacturing-market-to-be-driven-by-rising-aerospace-industry-in-the-forecast-period-of-2022-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-non-dairy-creamer-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-5-5-during-the-forecast-period-2022-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-healthcare-architecture-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-0-until-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-expanded-ptfe-eptfe-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-3-by-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-aspartame-market-size-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-4-8-during-the-period-2022-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-nicotine-replacement-therapy-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-16-36-until-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-ketone-market-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-6-4-in-the-forecast-period-of-2022-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-aluminium-cylinder-market-growth-to-be-driven-by-its-uses-in-multiple-applications-in-the-forecast-period-of-2022-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/global-alzheimers-drugs-market-to-be-driven-by-the-growing-cases-of-alzheimers-worldwide-in-the-forecast-period-of-2022-2027
https://www.digitaljournal.com/pr/asia-pacific-in-vitro-diagnostics-market-to-be-driven-by-the-expanding-healthcare-infrastructure-in-the-forecast-period-of-2022-2027-2
About Us:
Expert Market Research (EMR) is leading market research company with clients across the globe. Through comprehensive data collection and skilful analysis and interpretation of data, the company offers its clients extensive, latest and actionable market intelligence which enables them to make informed and intelligent decisions and strengthen their position in the market. The clientele ranges from Fortune 1000 companies to small and medium scale enterprises.
EMR customises syndicated reports according to clients’ requirements and expectations. The company is active across over 15 prominent industry domains, including food and beverages, chemicals and materials, technology and media, consumer goods, packaging, agriculture, and pharmaceuticals, among others.
Over 3000 EMR consultants and more than 100 analysts work very hard to ensure that clients get only the most updated, relevant, accurate and actionable industry intelligence so that they may formulate informed, effective and intelligent business strategies and ensure their leadership in the market.
Sophia Grace
Expert Market Research
+1 415-325-5166
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Other