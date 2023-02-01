Metastatic Cancer Drug Market Projected to Reach US$ 68,349.54 Million by 2028

The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the impact of the pandemic across the industry and an overview of the industry scenario after COVID-19.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners Latest Research for Report "Metastatic Cancer Drug Market Forecast to 2028" Focuses COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Cancer Type (Breast Cancer, Lung Cancer, Liver Cancer, Hematological Cancer, Brain Cancer, Prostate Cancer, Pancreatic Cancer, and Others), Route of Administration (Intravenous, Intramuscular, Oral, and Others), Drug Class (HER2 Inhibitor, Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor, PARP Inhibitor, Kinase Inhibitor, and Others), Product (Branded and Generic & Biosimilar), and End User (Hospital, Specialty Clinic and Others)

"Metastatic Cancer Drug Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Cancer Type, Route of Administration, Drug Class, Product, and End User," the metastatic cancer drug market size is expected to grow from US$ 51,157.97 million in 2021 to US$ 68,349.54 million by 2028. It is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.2% from 2021 to 2028. Factors driving the market's growth are the high prevalence of metastatic cancer and government initiatives to support developments in cancer treatment.

Segmentation of Metastatic Cancer Drug Market:

The metastatic cancer drug market is analyzed on the basis of cancer type, route of administration, drug class, product, end user, and geography. Based on cancer type, the market is segmented into breast cancer, lung cancer, liver cancer, hematological cancer, brain cancer, prostate cancer, pancreatic cancer, and others. Based on route of administration, the market is segmented into intravenous, intramuscular, oral, and others. Based on drug class, the metastatic cancer drug market is segmented into HER2 inhibitors, immune checkpoint inhibitors, PARP inhibitors, kinase inhibitors, and others. Based on product, the market is bifurcated into branded products and generics and biosimilars. Based on end user, the market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, and others.

By geography, the metastatic cancer drug market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

Metastatic cancer is stage 4 or advanced-stage cancer that occurs when primary cancer has spread to other parts of the body and metastatic cancer drugs are used for the treatment of such an aggressive form of cancer. These drugs can be used via different therapies such as immunotherapy, targeted therapy, and chemotherapy.

The metastatic cancer drug market majorly comprises top players involving AbbVie Inc., Amgen Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, F. HOFFMANN-LA ROCHE LTD., Novartis AG, ASTRAZENECA PLC., Eli Lilly and Company, MERCK KGaA, and Pfizer Inc. (Arena Pharmaceutical GmbH).

The companies listed above are implementing various strategies that have resulted in the growth of the company and in turn, have brought about various changes in the worldwide market. Additionally, the companies have adopted several inorganic and organic strategies for accelerating their growth and improving their market position.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the metastatic cancer drug market:

January–2022: AbbVie announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation (BTD) to investigational telisotuzumab vedotin (Teliso-V) for the treatment of patients with advanced/metastatic epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) wild type, nonsquamous non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) with high levels of c-Met overexpression whose disease has progressed on or after platinum-based therapy

January–2022: Bristol Myers Squibb announced that the European Commission (EC) has approved Opdivo (nivolumab) in combination with fluoropyrimidine- and platinum-based chemotherapy for the first-line treatment of adult patients with unresectable advanced, recurrent or metastatic esophageal squamous cell carcinoma (ESCC) with tumor cell PD-L1 expression.

March–2022: Novartis announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved PluvictoTM (lutetium Lu 177 vipivotide tetraxetan) (formerly referred to as 177Lu-PSMA-617) for the treatment of adult patients with a certain type of advanced cancer called prostate-specific membrane antigen–positive metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (PSMA-positive mCRPC) that has spread to other parts of the body (metastatic).

