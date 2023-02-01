The Future of Precision Medicine - Liquid Biopsy Market: What's the Future of Cancer Screening?

Liquid Biopsy Market

Liquid Biopsy Market size is expected to be worth around USD 28,308 million by 2032 from USD 7,979.00 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 13.50%

Market.us also works closely with customers to better understand the technology, properties, market environment statistics, and help them develop innovative and commercialization strategies.” — Market.us

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Liquid Biopsy Market size is expected to be worth around USD 28,308 million by 2032 from USD 7,979.00 million in 2021, growing at a CAGR of 13.50% during the forecast period from 2022 to 2032.

Liquid Biopsy Market Growth Factors

The increased awareness about cancer is boosting the liquid biopsy market growth as the liquid biopsy techniques can detect cancer early, can monitor the progression of tumors, and can assess clinical prognosis. Moreover, the proliferation of advanced technologies has boosted the demand for non-invasive diagnosis and treatments which is expected to spur the demand for liquid biopsy in the forthcoming years. The rising investments by market players in clinical trials for the development of innovative diagnostic solutions are exponentially contributing to market growth.

Learn how tensions between China and Taiwan Might affect your industry; request for Sample Report: https://market.us/report/liquid-biopsy-market/request-sample

Кеу Маrkеt Рlауеrѕ:

Qiagen N.V.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

BIOCEPT Inc.

Guardant Health, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Illumina Inc.

Genomic Health, Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

Angle plc

Oncimmune

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Lucence health Inc.

Freenome Holdings Inc.

EPIGENOMICS AG

MDXhealth SA

Other Key Players

Liquid Biopsy Market Growth Dynamics

Drivers: Cancer awareness initiatives undertaken by global health organizations In the past decade, governments in various countries and global health organizations have undertaken several initiatives to spread awareness about cancer. For instance, the WHO’s National Cancer Control program is a public health program that aims to reduce the number of cancer deaths and improve the quality of life of cancer patients. Similarly, the National Breast and Cervical Cancer Early Detection Program (NBCCEDP), initiated by the US Centers for Diseases and Prevention (CDC) in 1991, provides breast cancer screening and diagnosis for uninsured and low-income patients in the US every year. In 2020, this program provided breast cancer screening and diagnostic services to 260,143 women. This program also provided cervical cancer screening and diagnostic services to 116,562 women in the same year.

Restraints: The lower sensitivity of certain liquid biopsies Detecting ctDNA in liquid biopsies is technically challenging because the levels of ctDNA of any given cancer mutation may be very low in the plasma of a cancer patient, especially after treatment or surgery. ctDNA is not necessarily applicable to all cancers; some tumor types are bad ctDNA shedders (e.g., gliomas and sarcomas), which acts as an obstacle for ctDNA profiling. The reason for low ctDNA levels is unclear but is thought to be associated with tumor vascularity, location (e.g., bone lesions), or the blood-brain barrier.

Ensure everything is in line with your specific requirements here: https://market.us/report/liquid-biopsy-market/#inquiry

Кеу Маrkеt Ѕеgmеntѕ:

By Technology

Single Gene Analysis (PCR Microarrays)

Multi-Gene-Parallel Analysis (NGS)

By Biomarker

Circulating Nucleic Acid

Exosomes/Microvesicles

By Sample

Blood Sample-Based

Other Samples

Impact on Healthcare

The introduction of liquid biopsy technology has revolutionized the way medical professionals diagnose and monitor cancer. This noninvasive, low-cost technique involves testing a sample of bodily fluid, such as blood or urine, to detect common signs of cancer. The global liquid biopsy market is expected to experience tremendous growth in the coming years due to its potential to detect and monitor cancer early on.

The Liquid Biopsy Market is a rapidly growing sector in the medical industry. This market can provide healthcare professionals with innovative opportunities to further develop and evolve their diagnostic practices. With the implementation of liquid biopsy technology, physicians are able to monitor diseases at the molecular level which allows them to make more informed decisions on treatments. In addition, this technology provides clinicians with an efficient means of collecting samples without invasive procedures which can reduce patient discomfort and improve overall outcomes.

Innovations within this market have enabled researchers to identify biomarkers that are specific to certain types of cancers or other diseases. This has allowed them to develop better detection techniques while simultaneously reducing costs associated with diagnosing and treating these conditions. Furthermore, liquid biopsies have provided patients with more personalized treatments by providing insight into how their body reacts differently than another individual's body when responding to treatments or medications.

You may also like:

free educational websites

Read Our Specific Blog Chemicals & Materials Reports@ https://chemicalmarketreports.com/

Show More: https://www.linkedin.com/in/aboli-more-511793114/recent-activity/posts/

Communication contact:

Global Business Development Teams - Market.us

Market.us (Powered By Prudour Pvt. Ltd.)

Send Email: inquiry@market.us

Address: 420 Lexington Avenue, Suite 300 New York City, NY 10170, United States

Tel: +1 718 618 4351

Website: https://market.us

Trending Reports (Book Now with Save 25% [Single User], 38% [Multi-User], 45% [Corporate Users] + Covid-19 scenario+ Impact of Russia-Ukraine war):

Regenerative Medicine Market Size, Statistics, By product, By category, Key players, And Industry Forecast 2023-2033

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/610508605/regenerative-medicine-market-size-statistics-by-product-by-category-key-players-and-industry-forecast-2023-2033

Surgical Robots for the Spine Market [+Key Findings by Major Segments] | Business Opportunity by 2031

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/582829595/surgical-robots-for-the-spine-market-key-findings-by-major-segments-business-opportunity-by-2031

Cell Therapy Market [NEW GROWTH AVENUES] Development, Size and Key Manufacturers by 2031

https://www.einpresswire.com/article/580019763/cell-therapy-market-new-growth-avenues-development-size-and-key-manufacturers-by-2031

Global Market Research Reports, Services and Solutions For Business - Market.us