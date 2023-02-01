Skin Graft Market to Outstrip US$ 1,673.5 million by 2028 Growing CAGR at 7.0% CAGR | The Insight Partners

The Skin Graft Market research report provides a basic overview of the market including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Skin Graft Market is witnessing a sheer rise at present and is expected to expand in the coming years. The market of skin graft is highly fragmented, with the presence of various established as well as local players. There have been various changes as well as developments in the market during the past years. The players operating in the market have been adopting various growth strategies in the market in order to improve their market position. Growth strategies such as product launches and agreements for enhancing the distribution channel or for expanding the presence have been witnessed to a huge amount. These developments have proved to be instrumental in the growth of the skin graft market in the recent years.

Top Companies Synopsis-

Braun Melsungen AG

Integra Life Sciences Corporation

Smith & Nephew

AVITA Medical

MiMedx

Organogenesis Inc

Tissue Regenix Group

Zimmer Biomet

De Soutter Medical

Nouvag AG

The skin graft market is segmented on the basis of type, graft thickness, equipment, application, and end user. On the basis of type, the market is segmented as, autologous, allogeneic, xenogeneic, prosthetic, and isogeneic. Based on graft thickness, the market is segmented as, split-thickness, full-thickness and composite graft. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as, burns, extensive wound, skin cancer, and other applications. On the basis of equipment, the market is categorized as, dermatome, general surgical instruments, consumables, and others. Based on end user, the market is segmented as, ambulatory surgical centers, hospitals, and dermatology clinics. Geographically, the market for skin graft is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South and Central America (S&CAM).

The global Skin graft market is estimated to account for US$ 1371.9 Mn by 2025 as compared to US$ 770.5 Mn in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period from 2018 to 2025. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global skin graft market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as restraints to its growth.

The global skin graft market is a matured market in the developing countries as well as developing economies worldwide. As per the American Burn Association, during 2016, in United States, there were 3,390 civilian deaths from fires, including 2,800 deaths from residential structure fires, 150 deaths from non-residential structure fires 355 from vehicle fires, and 85 from outside and unclassified fires other than structure or vehicle fires.

Global Skin Graft Market – By Type

· Autologous

· Allogeneic

· Xenogeneic

· Prosthetic

· Isogeneic

Global Skin Graft Market – By Graft Thickness

· Split-Thickness

· Full-Thickness

· Composite Graft

Global Skin Graft Market – By Application

· Burns

· Extensive Wound

· Skin Cancer

· Other Applications

Global Skin Graft Market – By Equipment

· Dermatome

· General Surgical Instruments

· Consumables

· Other Equipment

Global Skin Graft Market – By End User

· Ambulatory Surgical Centers

· Hospitals

· Dermatology Clinics

