Long Beach's Andy Street Community Assoc. Honors Black History: “Forging the Future–Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow" 2023
By bringing together our greater community to celebrate the historic election of Mayor Rex Richardson and African American legacy, we are able to build understanding with a diverse audience.”LONG BEACH, CA, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time in over 125 years since its incorporation, the city of Long Beach elected its first African American mayor, and the Andy Street Community Association (ASCA) plans to celebrate big. ASCA today announced their 11th Annual Black History Month Event: Forging the Future – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow, commencing on Friday, February 10, 2023, from 11:30 a.m. until 2 p.m. PT at the Long Beach Convention & Entertainment Center – Seaside Rooms.
— LaVerne Duncan, Executive Director, ASCA
The keystone of “Forging the Future – Yesterday, Today and Tomorrow” is to gather the greater community together to celebrate the legacies and contributions of African Americans throughout United States history.
The highly-anticipated event also serves to commemorate a trifecta of achievements:
1) The Honorable Rex Richardson as the inaugural Black mayor of Long Beach, CA
2) The ceremonial recognition of executive diversity leadership amongst two longstanding businesses
3) The awarding of a special Doris Topsy Elvord Leadership Scholarship to a high school senior
A limited number of tickets are still available for purchase at andystreetlb.org until registrations have reached capacity.
“I am proud to support the continuing good work on Andy Street - a project which has proven successful and has been replicated in other areas of our city, stated Richardson in a quote on the ASCA website. “We applaud the owners, businesses and City agencies for their commitment to work together and achieve the success which is now being enjoyed by all."
Richardson won the historic mayoral election of Long Beach with nearly 63,000 votes (56%) on December 20, 2022.
CEO Diversity Award:
For the third consecutive year the Andy Street Community Association will recognize Long Beach businesses with demonstrable efforts to embrace and promote diversity awareness in all its complexity. The Boeing Company and Long Beach City College will be awarded the CEO Diversity Award during a luncheon ceremony.
LaVerne Duncan, Executive Director of the Andy Street Community Association (ASCA), is proud to present the 11th annual event. “By bringing together our greater community to celebrate the historic election of Mayor Rex Richardson and African American contributions and legacy, we are able to raise awareness, bridge communities, build understanding, and promote education with a diverse audience,” said Duncan.
Doris Topsy Elvord Leadership Scholarship:
The prestigious Doris Topsy Elvord Leadership Scholarship will be awarded to a 2023 graduating high school senior within the Long Beach Unified School District. Criteria for the scholarship include:
- maintaining a 2.7+ cumulative high school GPA
- enrollment at an accredited four-year college or university within 6 months of graduation date
- demonstrable commitment to community service
View past event experiences presented by Andy Street Community Association on our website at www.andystreetlb.org
About Andy Street Community Association:
The Andy Street Community Association and other local partners work together to present the annual Black History Month celebration serving Long Beach, California, and the Los Angeles County region. The Andy Street Community Association (ASCA) is a 501 c3 nonprofit organization that empowers communities to be courageous, believe, grow and improve. ASCA is comprised of residents, property owners and businesses from the Andy Street community in North Long Beach, CA. Andy Street Community Association nurtures community collaboration, seeks resources and opportunities that benefit the community and develops programs that improve quality of life.
Andy Street is a one-block community comprised of 24 multi-family dwelling units located in the northeast section of Long Beach, CA. In 2002, violent crimes escalated to a crisis point and the Long Beach Police Department identified the Andy Street neighborhood as a “hot spot," citing serious concern about the safety and well-being of its residents and visitors. The neighborhood was deemed unsafe and, for safety reasons, the US Postal Service refused to come into the community to deliver mail. With 96 families in jeopardy, representatives from the City of Long Beach Community Development Department, Redevelopment Agency, Police Department, and the City Council District office began a series of meetings with property owners and tenants to discuss their concerns and explore solutions on how to address them. These meetings led to the creation of the Andy Street Community Association in 2002.
Since its inception, ASCA's presence in the North Long Beach community has been a catalyst for neighborhood revitalization, and the organization's successful plan of action was identified as a blueprint for similar communities in the country that struggle with crime, violence, unemployment, malnutrition and rising public school drop-out rates. Our success has been measured by the decline in police calls, crime, arrests, disturbances and an increase in community involvement and resident education. Residents and business owners enjoy an overall improvement in the quality of life, i.e., a cleaner, safer, more vibrant neighborhood.
LaVerne Duncan is the Executive Director of the Andy Street Community Association (ASCA). She holds over 20 years of public service to the City of Long Beach choosing to champion residents and business owners through social justice programming. Because of her professional accomplishments and personal beliefs, she has been recognized by numerous civic and community organizations, government officials and humanitarian groups. She has been cited or recognized by many civic, community, and business organizations for her contribution to the welfare of the disadvantaged, at-risk, and in many cases, underserved residents in her community, including the Gene Lentzner Human Relations Award given by California Conference for Equality & Justice (CCEJ).
Visit www.andystreetlb.org to learn more. Follow @AndyStreetLB on social media. #AndyStreetLB #BlackHistoryMonth
