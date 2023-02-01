Fc Fusion Protein Market Production Capacity Estimate and Forecast to 2030 |Industry Size,Trend,Growth and Future Demand

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing usage of Fc fusion protein for in vivo and in vitro research and increasing use as drugs are some key factors driving global Fc fusion protein market

Fc Fusion Protein Market Size – USD 26.97 Billion in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 10.5%, Market Trends” — Emergen Research

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Fc fusion protein market size reached USD 26.97 Billion in 2020 and is expected to register a revenue CAGR of 10.5% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increased use of Fc fusion proteins for in vivo and in vitro research, as well as increased use as drugs are key factors expected to drive robust market revenue growth over the forecast period. Increasing use of Fc fusion protein for vaccines is also expected to contribute significantly to revenue growth of the market between 2021 and 2028. Vaccination is becoming more important as the prevalence of infectious diseases rises around the globe. Increased use of Fc fusion protein for vaccines such as Filovirus vaccines is expected to boost market growth going ahead. In rabbits, mice, and monkeys, the immunogenicity of a CHO-expressed recombinant SARS-CoV-2 S1-Fc fusion protein as a potential COVID-19 vaccine option was studied.

However, Fc fusion protein is subject to stringent regulations when it is sold or used in clinical studies, which is a key factor expected to hamper growth of the global Fc fusion protein market to some extent in the near future. In addition, side effects of recombinant Eloctate with Fc fusion protein, which is used for treating hemophilia, is a factor expected to restrain market revenue growth to some extent.

Examples of Fc-fused binding partners include, but are not limited to, single peptides, ligands activated upon cell-surface receptor binding, signalling molecules, extracellular domains of a receptors activated upon dimerization and bait proteins used to identify binding partners in protein microarrays.

Key Highlights from the Report

Eye diseases segment revenue is expected to expand at a significantly rapid CAGR during the forecast period due to rising usage of Fc fusion protein for treating retinal diseases.

Biosimilar drugs segment is expected to register a significantly robust revenue growth rate over the forecast period. Fc fusion protein biosimilars have been utilized in a variety of clinical trials for cancer, chronic inflammatory disorders, HIV/AIDS, and other chronic diseases.

Major companies in the market report include Sanofi S.A., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Amgen Inc., Pfizer Inc., Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, Eli Lilly and Company, Astellas Pharma Inc., Bayer AG, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and 3SBio Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global Fc fusion protein on the basis of type, therapeutic area, application, end-use, and region:

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Biosimilar Drugs

Brands Drugs

Therapeutic Area Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Eye Diseases

Hemophilia

Autoimmune Disease

Diabetes

Others

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

In Vitro

Immunohistochemistry

Flow Cytometry

Binding Assays

Microarray Technologies

In Vivo

Bio-therapeutic Drugs

End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Hospitals

Ophthalmic Hospitals

Oculoplastic Clinics

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Spain

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

South Africa

Turkey

Rest of MEA

Thank you for reading our report. For further details or to inquire about customization, please let us know and we will offer you the report as per your needs.

