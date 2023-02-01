[Latest Report] Global Travel Luggage Bag Market Research Study Predicts Massive Growth During Forecast Period Till 2030

Travel Luggage Bag Market

The Global Travel Luggage Bag Market size was USD 17.6 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 31.62 Billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.6%

The Global Travel Luggage Bag Market size was analyzed and includes market data tables, charts, graphs & figures spread over pages with detailed analysis. The market's constant developments, capacity, production, and production value are all covered in the report. It also includes a detailed analysis of import/export, demand/supply, and cost/profit.

The travel luggage bag market refers to the market for bags used for traveling purposes such as suitcases, duffel bags, backpacks, and others. The market has grown due to the increasing number of people traveling for both personal and professional reasons, as well as the rise in disposable income and the growth of the tourism industry. Additionally, advancements in technology, such as the introduction of smart luggage with built-in features such as GPS tracking and charging capabilities, have also boosted the growth of the travel luggage bag market. The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years due to the increasing demand for high-quality, durable, and functional travel luggage bags, as well as the growth of the travel industry.

The market has been studied by analyzing various markets, trends, future products, marketing strategies, and other opportunities.

The report provides numerical data on market size and trading volume over a given period of time. The report contains a detailed log of possible and difficult situations. Including covid19 in the global Travel Luggage Bag market properties, future forecasts, end-use industry, and market competition.

Travel Luggage Bag Market Top Segmentation:

Top Key Players Covered In The Report:

Samsonite India

VIP Industries Limited

Safari

Delsey

Briggs and Riley

Rimowa

VF Corporation (Eagle Creek and Eastpak)

Travelpro

Tommy Hilfiger

Victorinox

Global Travel Luggage Bag By Types:

General Trolley Bags

Hard Luggage Trolley Bags

Global Travel Luggage Bag By Applications:

Domestic travel

Cross-border travel

Regions Covered In Travel Luggage Bag Market Report:

•North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico)

•Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Malaysia, and others)

•Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Russia, and rest) in Europe)

•Central and South America (Brazil and the rest of South America)

•The Middle East and Africa (GCC countries, Turkey, Egypt, South Africa, etc.).

