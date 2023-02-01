Global ICU Beds Market Set To Witness Huge Growth By 2030

ICU Beds Market

Global ICU Beds Market Extensive Demand and New Developments in Upcoming years 2023-2030

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global ICU Beds Market was valued at USD 4.63 billion in 2022 would rise to USD 6.41 billion by 2030. It is predicted that the CAGR will be 4.92% over the 2023- 2030 forecast period.

ICU beds are specialized beds that aid in infection control and offer comfort, effectiveness and safety. They also make it easier to manage risk in hospitals. These beds have an assessor, an xray cassette base holder and stepless pneumatic adjustments to allow medical staff to use them. However, the sudden and rapid spread of COVID-19 has increased the need for ICU beds.

Market Dynamics for ICU beds:

Drivers

Increasing number of chronic diseases

Market growth is driven by the increasing number of surgical procedures and the aging population. The demand for ICU beds will increase as people live longer and have more chronic conditions such as diabetes, asthma, and other diseases. Market growth will also be driven by growing government initiatives to build healthcare infrastructure and technological innovations.

Healthcare spending is on the rise

Globally, the primary growth drivers of the hospital bed market are the rising healthcare infrastructure, private healthcare facility development, and the creation of advanced hospital beds.

Restraints/Challenges

ICU beds at a high price

The market for ICU beds may experience a slower growth rate if ICU beds are of comparable cost. The growth of the ICU beds market can be hampered by a lack of reimbursement in developing countries.

The ICU Beds market report covers the Top Players:

Stryker Corporation

Hill-Rom Holdings Inc.

Getinge AB

Invacare Corporation

Medline Industries Inc.

Linet Spol. S.R.O.

Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. Kg

Span-America Medical Systems Inc.

Malvestio S.P.A.

Merivaara Corp.

Segmentation of the ICU Beds Market:

These are the main product categories included in the ICU Beds market report:

Electric Beds

Semi-Electric Beds

Manual Beds

Application in the ICU Beds market report:

Intensive Care

Non Intensive

Segment Percentage By Country And Region, ICU Beds 2023

Geographically, there are five regions that make up the global ICU Beds market: North America (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

- North American country-level analyses include the U.S., Canada, and the Rest of North America. Analyze and forecast ICU Beds for Europe, including markets from the U.K. through France and Germany. Asia Pacific includes India, China and Japan, as well as the Rest of Asia Pacific. Market analysis and forecast for the Middle East & Africa include South Africa, GCC countries, and the Rest Of The Middle East & Africa. The South American market ICU Beds is divided into Brazil (and the Rest of South America).

The purpose of this ICU Beds market study :

1) Give insight into market growth factors. Analyze the market for ICU Beds' based on different factors such as price analysis, supply chains analysis, and five intercom analysis.

2) This report Provides forecasts and detailed analysis of the global ICU Beds Market.

3) This report Provides a country-level analysis of the market for the current size of the ICU Beds Market as well as future growth.

4) This report provides country-level market analyses of the segment by product type, application, and sub-segments.

5) This report Establishes historical revenues and future revenue for market segments or sub-segments that relate to four major geographic areas and their respective countries: North America (Europe), Asia (Asia), and North America.

6) This report Monitor and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures or strategic alliances.

