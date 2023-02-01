Human Embryonic Stem Cell Market Size, Share, Price, Trends, Growth, Outlook, Report, Forecast 2023-2028
Global Human Embryonic Stem Cell Market To Be Driven By The Rapid Technological Advancements In The Forecast Period Of 2023-2028SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The new report by Expert Market Research titled, ‘Global Human Embryonic Stem Cell Market Size, Report and Forecast 2023-2028’, gives an in-depth analysis of the global human embryonic stem cell market, assessing the market based on its segments like applications and major regions.
The report tracks the latest trends in the industry and studies their impact on the overall market. It also assesses the market dynamics, covering the key demand and price indicators, along with analysing the market based on the SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces models.
The key highlights of the report include:
Market Overview (2018-2028)
• Historical Market Size (2020): USD 0.7 billion
• Forecast CAGR (2023-2028): 10%
The human embryonic stem cell market is being driven by the thriving medical sector. The rising demand for embryonic stem cells can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases around the world owing to the rising adoption of unhealthy and sedentary lifestyle among the youth and middle-class population. The increased risk of premature death as a result of chronic diseases is a growing concern. Therefore, human embryonic stem cells are gaining popularity in the medical sector.
Furthermore, the increase in research grants and private as well as public funding for the development of effective and safe stem cell therapy products is further aiding the market growth. The rising investments from key players towards enhancing human embryonic cell therapy is expected to aid the market growth in the forecast period. In post-COVID days, as the various sectors recover from the negative impacts of the pandemic, human embryonic stem cells are likely to witness a rise in demand.
Industry Definition and Major Segments
Human embryonic stem cells, also known as human embryonic stem cells are self-replicating cells derived from human fetal tissue or human embryos that develop into tissues and cells of 3 primary layers. Furthermore, human embryonic stem cells are pluripotent and are roughly 3-5 days old. It is highly versatile, as it may split into new stem cells and even transform into any type of cell in the human body, allowing it to regenerate or repair any diseased organ or tissue.
The human embryonic stem cell market, on the basis of application, can be segmented into:
• Regenerative Medicine
• Stem Cell Biology Research
• Tissue Engineering
• Toxicology Testing
The regional markets for human embryonic stem cell include:
• North America
• Europe
• Asia Pacific
• Latin America
• Middle East and Africa
Among these, North America represents a significant share of the human embryonic stem cell market.
Market Trends
The rising population along with the rapidly evolving medical infrastructure of emerging economies like India and China is expected to provide an impetus to the human embryonic stem cell market. Furthermore, technological advancements and increasing research and development investments and initiatives are expected to generate opportunities in the market. Researchers and scientists are increasingly leaning toward the transformation of human embryonic stem cells into a number of mature cell types that represent various tissues and organs in the body, as embryonic cells provide unequalled data relating to a variety of disorders. The increasing efforts by the governments of various nations towards enhancing human embryonic stem cell therapy is likely to be another key trend bolstering the market growth in the forecast period.
Key Market Players
The major players in the market Astellas Pharma Inc, Stemcell Technologies Inc., Biotime INC, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., among others. The report covers the market shares, capacities, plant turnarounds, expansions, investments and mergers and acquisitions, among other latest developments of these market players.
