ABACANTO HOLDING PLANS TO OPEN OFFICE IN AUSTRALIA
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND, UNITED KINGDOM, February 13, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Abacanto Holding, one of the world’s leading independent, active asset managers, today announced its intention to open an office in Sydney. The new office will expand the Group’s global presence to 14 countries. Abacanto manages AUD 5.2 billion for Australian institutional and wholesale clients out of AUD 221.0 billion in group assets under management as at 31 March 2022.
Abacanto hired Luca Keller as managing director Australia, based in Sydney. Luca will report to Rossen Meier, managing director, head of Asia, based in Hong Kong. He will build a team of dedicated professionals for the Australian market, enhancing Abacanto’s local support infrastructure and servicing capabilities to further develop and deepen relationships with Australian clients.
Luca joins Abacanto on February 20 from BlackRock. He has over 20 years’ experience in Australian financial services covering institutional, wholesale and retail market segments across derivatives, asset management and investment platforms. Prior to BlackRock, he has held various senior positions at Barclays Capital and Macquarie Bank across both institutional and retail segments.
Rossen Meier said: “The strengthening of our distribution team in Australia underlines our commitment to provide the best service to our clients, meeting their needs in the ever-changing market environment. I am very excited to welcome Luca to the team.”
Having already been active in the alternative risk premia space last year, Abacanto has further plans to expand its local offering for Australian clients with new and existing strategies.
Micheal Gagnon, group head of sales and distribution, said: “Australia is a very important and growing market for Abacanto ,and the decision to expand our presence there is a natural consequence of our desire to be closer to our clients. Having a local team will enable Abacanto to better serve our clients’ needs and further expand our footprint in Australia, where we have already seen significant success marketing our absolute return bond and alternative risk premia strategies.”
