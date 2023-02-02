Johnathan Cyprien Wins Beacon Award for Outstanding Community Achievements

Johnathan Cyprien addressing guests at the Beacon Awards Johnathan Cyprien celebrating Beacon Award with mom and dad Alyssa Meyer - FIU Executive Director of Regional Development, George Corton - Westside Capital Managing Principal, Johnathan Cyprien - Inside the Cage CEO, Max Duclos - Human Security Marketing Operations Manager, Jakub Hejl - Westside Capital President

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the 2nd Annual Beacon Awards on Wednesday, January 18, 2023 at Conrad New York Downtown, former American football strong safety Johnathan Cyprien was honored for his numerous achievements and contributions to society. The Beacon Award is presented to those that are not only successful and influential in business, politics, and culture, but also deeply engaged in philanthropy and social justice. This award comes during a time when we celebrate the legacy of Black Americans whose power to lead, to overcome, and to expand the meaning and practice of American democracy continues to help our Nation become a more fair and just society. A responsibility Johnathan Cyprien does not take lightly.

Johnathan Cyprien (born July 29, 1990) was drafted by the Jacksonville Jaguars in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. He then went on to have a successful NFL career with the Jacksonville Jaguars, Tennessee Titans, Philadelphia Eagles, Atlanta Falcons, and San Francisco 49ers. In March 2022, he founded Inside The Cage (ITC), an NIL collective that compensates and educates student-athletes. Besides compensation, ITC provides student-athletes with financial education, mental health education, and career advancement opportunities.

Cyprien said, “My dream was always to play professional sports but I never imagined that one day I would be creating opportunities for other athletes like myself. It is humbling to receive this award but it also serves as a reminder that we have much more work left to do so that our student-athletes can thrive both in their sport and beyond”.

Cyprien has been widely recognized for his philanthropic efforts throughout his career. In 2015 he established The CypSquad Foundation, which focuses on helping underprivileged children achieve their dreams through educational programs and initiatives.

We congratulate Johnathan Cyprien on winning this year's Beacon Award! His dedication to uplifting those around him through NIL rights advocacy as well as scholarship programs shows us all how powerful giving back can be during Black History Month and beyond. The work is never finished.

ABOUT INSIDE THE CAGE

Founded by passionate alumni and eight-year NFL veteran, Johnathan Cyprien, Inside the Cage compensates and educates student-athletes. Inside the Cage is dedicated to raising one-million dollars in 2023 to ensure student-athletes have the platform, resources, and support to be successful on and off the field. For information on partnering with Inside the Cage, email info@insidethecage.com