Fraser Allport, Fiduciary, advises on How to Prepare for Out of Pocket Medical Expenses in Retirement.
In the United States today ... Out of Pocket Medical Expenses are a major concern for people of all ages, especially Retirees who live on a fixed Income.
— Albert Einstein
Lack of planning and budgeting for Out of Pocket Medical Expenses may become a major financial problem for people.
It may not be a Disease that befalls a person.
It could be an Accident that changes one's Life overnight, and leads to sudden and unexpected Medical Bills.
As a person ages ... it is just simple common-sense and prudence to plan for Out of Pocket Medical Expenses that Medicare does not cover.
Despite Medicare’s ability to help with some of the expenditures associated with aging, there are still many expenses that Medicare does not cover.
Fact : The typical retiree may easily spend six figures annually on their Healthcare and Drugs.
See : https://www.fidelity.com/viewpoints/personal-finance/plan-for-rising-health-care-costs
In 2023 ... alot of Health Care occurs in the Home.
But Home Care, Chronic Care, and Long Term Care Facilities are not covered by Medicare.
Everybody already knows this because of real-life stories from Friends and Family.
That's American Medicine today : Plan for Out of Pocket Medical Expenses not covered by your Health Insurance or Medicare.
Fraser's comprehensive Suite of Services is at :
https://www.fraserallport.com/medicare-library/
https://www.fraserallport.com/my-services/
To afford the large and inevitable expenses that a person will spend on medical care in retirement as they age, they should budget accordingly in their Financial Plan. It's logical and an imperative : Don’t forget to factor in Out of Pocket Health Care costs when calculating Financial Planning in Retirement.
Fraser Allport, a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner, is licensed to assist a person with Medicare, Medicare Advantage Plans, Part D Drug Plans, Home Health Care and Long Term Care Plans, and Medicare Supplement Plans.
The finishing touch to every good Financial Plan is Estate Planning.
A licensed Fiduciary is legally and ethically obligated to act in a person's Best Interest, and can help navigate the ins and outs of Estate Taxes, Life Insurance, Wills and Trusts, and more. Since, 1982, that's what Fraser has been doing for 41 Years. Experience Matters.
Fraser Allport is a Certified Estate Planner ™ , and can help craft a lasting Estate Plan.
When a person dies … They want to Leave A Legacy, not A Mess.
An Estate Plan is about properly and easily passing one's entire Life's work and Assets.
Fraser Allport is a Fiduciary and Certified Estate Planner ™ with 41 Years of Experience.
Experience Matters.
With 41 Years of Experience ... Fraser is The Advisor that a person keeps for Life.
Fraser's Biography, Services, and Credentials are at : www.fraserallport.com
Fraser's website also has a link to Google Reviews from his Clients.
Read what Fraser's Clients say about their experience with him.
Read Fraser's Client Google Reviews at :
https://www.google.com/search?client=firefox-b-1-d&q=Fraser+Allport#lrd=0x88de6054f6da76b7:0xe1bfd223d960bf29,1,,,%60
The Total Advisor, LLC is an Independent Retirement, Social Security, Medicare, Income Tax, and Estate Planning Firm owned by Fraser Allport. Investment Advisory Services are offered through Coppell Advisory Solutions, LLC, dba Fusion Capital Management, an SEC Registered Investment Advisor, transacting business in States where it is registered or excluded from registration. FL. License # A004461.
SEC registration does not constitute an endorsement by the SEC, and does not speak to Advisor’s skill or ability. All investment strategies have the potential for profit or loss
“ All Knowledge comes from Experience. ” - Albert Einstein
