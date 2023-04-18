Diet and Nutritional Counseling From Chiropractors

Discover How Chiropractic Doctors Champion Overall Health.
UPPER ST. CLAIR, PA, USA, April 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Some people associate chiropractic care with the explosive cracks and twists they see on viral videos. However, while spinal adjustments are part of what chiropractors do, they don’t represent the totality of what these specialists offer.
With the right professional, patients can improve their motion range, minimize pain, and ultimately reach optimal health levels. After all, apart from manipulations, chiropractors can offer diet and nutritional counseling services.
Dr. Deana Miccuci of D&M Chiropractic and Therapeutic Rehab, Inc. shares, “Nowadays, we witness how nutritional imbalances can cause various disorders and illnesses. The most common manifestations include diabetes, heart disease, and stroke.”
She adds, “While most of our patients request spinal manipulations, we offer more than that at D&M Chiropractic and Therapeutic Rehab, Inc. Unknown to many, doctors of chiropractic receive thorough training in diet and nutrition. Along with our usual sessions, we can also design custom programs to help clients maintain optimal health and superior wellness.”
According to Dr. Deana Miccuci, below are some of the benefits of such services.
Chronic Disease Management
Spinal manipulations are ideal for managing chronic diseases like high cholesterol and diabetes. However, patients seeing chiropractors for these services can also request nutrition counseling for a holistic approach to healing.
Fitness
In most cases, a person’s diet is directly proportional to their fitness level. Individuals who want to build their strength, muscle mass, and stamina can ask a chiropractor to help them stay in tip-top shape. After a preliminary check-up, these specialists can work with clients to create a custom diet plan.
Weight Loss
Experts agree that weight loss is 80% nutrition and 20% exercise. Individuals who get frustrated with their ineffective weight loss efforts can request nutritional guidance from a chiropractic specialist. After all, spinal manipulations and a sustainable diet plan can work wonders in achieving a slimmer physique.
Sleep Quality
Overeating or undereating can ruin a person’s sleep pattern. Sometimes, people suffering from insomnia don’t know that little changes in their diet can drastically improve their sleep quality. Nutrition counselors can create a combination of techniques and diet guides to help patients achieve this feat.
Longevity
Diet and nutrition counseling can increase a person’s life expectancy, especially if they’re battling sickness. Working with a chiropractor can help these patients achieve longer, healthier, and ultimately happy lives.
About D&M Chiropractic and Therapeutic Rehab, Inc.
D&M Chiropractic and Therapeutic, Rehab, Inc. offers professional services in a comfortable atmosphere with large treatment rooms. The St. Clair chiropractic company accepts most insurance and processes the necessary paperwork for its patients. Those interested in making an appointment or seeking more information about the practice can call (412) 833-1101.
