Physical Therapy Services From Chiropractors
Chiropractic Physicians Provide Applications Other Than Spinal AlignmentsUPPER ST. CLAIR, PA, USA, March 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiropractors’ main treatment method involves manipulation, but they also have the knowledge, skill, and training for adjunctive therapies and applications. These processes enable them to offer relief from neuromusculoskeletal disorders.
Dr. Marc Micucci of D&M Chiropractic and Therapeutic Rehab, Inc. explains, “Chiropractors offer a unique holistic approach to pain and injury. When needed, we perform spinal adjustment to patients of any age.”
He adds, “However, we also have the medical training to perform physical therapy techniques. For instance, we can recommend exercises to our patients to keep their muscles healthy. Ultimately, at D&M Chiropractic and Therapeutic Rehab, Inc., we aim to help our patients achieve their optimal physical, emotional, and mental state through a combination of applications.”
Dr. Marc Micucci shares some of the physical therapy services they can perform.
Primary Therapy
Spinal manipulation is a technique that involves practitioners using their hands or a device to target a specific area or region in the spine. Specialists can use different amounts of force, aiming to move the joint in certain ways. It’s not the same as spinal manipulation, which doesn’t involve a thrusting motion.
Spinal adjustments represent the core of what chiropractors do. These physicians perform manipulations to treat various disorders and health problems. They are the only healthcare professionals trained to deliver such services.
Adjunctive Therapies
Apart from spinal adjustments, here are other therapies chiropractors can perform or recommend:
• Soft tissue and massage therapy: Trigger point therapy, somatic therapy, and acupressure point therapy fall under this category. They help reduce pain and muscle spasms.
• Life exercises: Chiropractors understand how vital exercise is in a person’s overall health. For this reason, these specialists can suggest physical activities to their patients.
• Injury exercises: A chiropractic specialist can recommend exercises as part of the rehabilitative process after an injury.
• Therapeutic stretches: Unknown to many, these exercises help prevent scar tissue and adhesion formation after an injury.
• Physical modalities: When necessary, chiropractors can perform muscle stimulation, interferential stimulation, or diathermy to expedite the healing process and offer pain relief.
• Employee health and training education: Institutions that want to reduce work-related injuries can seek the services of a chiropractor.
• Diet and nutritional counseling: Doctors of chiropractic receive enough training to design custom programs for their clients.
• Lifestyle modification counseling: Chiropractors can help patients identify changes they can make in their daily lives to achieve optimal health.
About D&M Chiropractic and Therapeutic Rehab, Inc.
