5 Ways Pediatric Chiropractic Care Benefits Children
A Specialist Shares the Practice’s Amazing Advantages for KidsUPPER ST. CLAIR, PA, USA, February 14, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spinal adjustments don’t just benefit adults; they also offer countless advantages for children. After all, most health concerns in grown-ups stem from childhood factors.
Dr. Deana Miccuci of D&M Chiropractic and Therapeutic Rehab, Inc. shares, “Childbirth can be an exhausting process not just for the parents, but for the infant as well. During this time, the pushing and pulling movements may cause the child’s first spinal shock. For this reason, children as young as a few weeks old can benefit from pediatric chiropractic care.”
She adds, “Treatments for infants and children are much gentler — nothing like the explosive cracks and twists associated with spinal adjustments. At D&M Chiropractic and Therapeutic Rehab, Inc., we provide age-appropriate care for every child.”
Dr. Deana Micucci shares some of the benefits of pediatric chiropractic care below.
Boost Immunity
In the fall and winter, kids can’t seem to fight runny noses, coughs, and fevers. However, instead of depending on medications, parents can bring their children to a chiropractor. Apart from decreasing sickness time, adjustments can also help prevent diseases from getting worse.
Improve Sleep
Many parents complain about the lack of sleep during the first few years of having a baby. Most of them endure the deprivation without knowing that spinal manipulations can help their child — and them — get more rest. Chiropractors can loosen the tight back muscles that often cause sleep interruptions in kids.
Enhance Brain Development
Pediatric chiropractic care can help children focus better throughout the day — an ideal feature for kids with ADD or ADHD. Sessions will release pressure from the spine, bones, and joints, optimizing a child’s neural brain development.
Refine Behavior
Stress can negatively impact any person physically, emotionally, and mentally at any age. When the pressure becomes overwhelming for children, they sometimes express their dismay by acting out.
For this reason, alleviating stress factors can improve a child’s mood and overall behavior. One of the best ways to achieve this feat is to consult a chiropractor.
Reduce Injury Risks
Children are extremely accident-prone because they are often oblivious to their surroundings. In fact, parents can expect wounds, scrapes, or bumps on a weekly basis.
However, a chiropractor can help prevent some serious injuries by properly aligning the spine and musculoskeletal system. This process improves movement, balance, and muscle density.
