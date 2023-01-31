Surprise: A Spinal Adjustments Can Treat These Conditions
There’s More to the Practice Than Addressing Back Pain SymptomsUPPER ST. CLAIR, PA, USA, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chiropractors are spine specialists, so many people think these doctors only address back pain symptoms. However, these physicians can also treat pain and injuries in other joints, muscles, and nerves.
As Dr. Marc Micucci of D&M Chiropractic and Therapeutic Rehab, Inc. explains, “Following graduation, I worked for a chiropractic and therapeutic rehab center in West Virginia. My job entailed creating custom programs for various mishaps, from auto accidents to frozen shoulder to carpal tunnel syndrome.”
He adds, “Afterward, I pursued my doctorate in Chiropractic, expanding my expertise in other fields, including neurology, orthopedics, pain management, physical therapy, and more. Today, at D&M Chiropractic and Therapeutic Rehab, Inc., we offer world-class spinal adjustments that treat many other conditions apart from back pain.”
According to licensed chiropractor Dr. Marc Micucci, below are some surprising conditions that spinal adjustments can treat.
Chronic Sinusitis
Specialists define chronic sinusitis as a condition where the sinuses are swollen and inflamed for at least three months. While it’s rarely life-threatening, it can be exasperating. Fortunately, spinal adjustments can drain sinus passages and cause relief.
Headaches
There are various headache types, from occasional to persistent to those that cause debilitating pain. While painkillers can address these symptoms, spinal adjustments are ideal for people looking for more natural options. With the right chiropractor, these manipulations work well for tension headaches and those that begin in the neck.
Digestive Disorders
Individuals suffering from gastroesophageal reflux disease, irritable bowel syndrome, lactose intolerance, and other digestive disorders may benefit from chiropractic manipulations. Unknown to many, spinal nerves control the digestive system. For this reason, chiropractors can alleviate symptoms associated with conditions relating to digestion.
Stress and Anxiety
Stress doesn’t just affect body parts. It also impacts thoughts, feelings, and behavior. If left untreated, it can lead to complications like high blood pressure, heart disease, and diabetes.
The good news is that chiropractors can help lessen the effects of stress on the body through spinal adjustments. These sessions improve blood circulation, letting the body enjoy a more relaxed state.
Ear Infections
Ear pain, difficulty hearing, and discharge are common causes of ear infections. Patients suffering from this condition can seek treatment with a chiropractor. Spinal adjustments can expedite drainage — a process that decreases the risk of future infections. Depending on the situation, some patients may not require antibiotics.
About D&M Chiropractic and Therapeutic Rehab, Inc.
D&M Chiropractic and Therapeutic, Rehab, Inc. offers professional services in a comfortable atmosphere with large treatment rooms. The St. Clair chiropractic company accepts most insurance and processes the necessary paperwork for its patients. Those interested in setting an appointment or seeking more information about the practice can call (412) 833-1101.
