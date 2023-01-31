Sun Siyam Resorts Promotes Deepak Booneady as CEO

Multi-award-winning hospitality group Sun Siyam Resorts has announced the promotion of Deepak Booneady from Vice President of Commercial to Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective January 1st, 2023.

Within his new role as CEO, Deepak will oversee the overall operation of the company, work closely with the group general manager, the resort management teams, as well as with the head office board of directors to create, communicate , and implement the organization’s vision, mission , and overall direction.

Deepak said “I’m incredibly honoured and proud to be part of such a dynamic and progressive organisation that allows me to share and implement innovative ideas, vision , and creativity. Apart from growing the business, my main goal moving forward is to create a culture of innovation for the team and the company to be ahead of the market , and to craft unique experiences for our guests.”

With his most recent position as Vice President of Commercial at Sun Siyam Resorts, the company saw substantial development with his steadfast vision for growth. Within the past three years and during the Covid-19 pandemic, Deepak successfully led his team through difficult paths and challenging times, while restructuring the brand and exploring new methods of business management.

“Deepak made a lasting impression on the board with his vision, intellect and professionalism. He has made a tremendous impact during his time at Sun Siyam Resorts to date, and we have no doubt he will continue the momentum as our new CEO,” said Ahmed Siyam Mohamed, Chairman at and Founder of Sun Siyam Resorts.

Deepak has over twenty-five years of experience in the luxury travel and hospitality industries. He first joined Sun Siyam Resorts as Group Director of Business Development in 2019 and was promoted to Vice President of Commercial in 2021. Having previously worked with Mauritius-based hospitality group LUX* Resorts and Hotels as Regional Director of Sales and Marketing overseeing product promotion and business development, Deepak had also been key in driving sales and product positioning.

An avid reader, Deepak is continuously broadening his knowledge through education and has most recently completed several executive education programs at Harvard Business School USA.

Sun Siyam Resorts is a multi-award-winning hospitality group with over 30 years of experience, owning and managing five luxury private island properties in the Maldives and a boutique beach retreat on the East Coast of Sri Lanka.