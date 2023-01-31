Editor’s Pick: Top Destinations in the Maldives for a Perfect Valentine’s Day

Escape to a tropical oasis and celebrate love and romance this Valentine’s Day. The Maldives boasts crystal clear waters, pristine white sand beaches, and luxurious resorts, making it a breathtaking destination for a romantic getaway. Our editors have handpicked the top romantic destinations in the Maldives, ensuring a perfect and unforgettable holiday experience for you and your significant other.

BAROS MALDIVES

Named the “World’s Most Romantic Resort” for 7 of the past 10 years, Baros celebrates love with romantic activities such as a guided underwater experience with a marine biologist, spa treatments at Serenity Spa, a candlelit dinner at The Lighthouse Restaurant, a private 5-course dinner on a secluded sandbank, and a floating breakfast in a private pool villa. Contact reservations@baros.com or dial +960 664 26 72 to book your stay.

W MALDIVES

W Maldives, set on a heart-shaped island in the Indian Ocean, offers an intimate getaway or renewal of vows with stunning white sandy beaches, turquoise waters, and a rich marine life. Say “I-do” at Gaathafushi, W Maldives’ secluded island, or indulge in overwater spa treatments, romantic dinners, and private yacht experiences. This Valentine’s Day, couples can enjoy a 5-course culinary journey, proposal sand art, and a flirty breakfast in bed. The W Got You Covered Package includes daily breakfast, lunch and dinner, unlimited beverages, in-room W Mixbar, and complimentary non-motorized activities and snorkelling gear. For more information visit wmaldives.com.

HIDEAWAY BEACH RESORT & SPA

Couples can escape to the Maldives for a tropical paradise and enjoy romantic experiences like a floating breakfast, couples massage, private dinner, and more. The resort offers private dining options, romantic decorations, a couple photo shooting package, and a sunset cruise on the new Luxury Yacht Hideaway Majesty. Ideal for couples to reconnect and deepen their love. More information on resort’s website at hideawaybeachmaldives.com.

OAGA ART RESORT

Oaga Art Resort has planned a 3-day Valentine’s celebration (13th-15th Feb 2023) with memorable experiences. The resort features a color palette inspired by the red snapper, a tagline from the Beatles’ “All You Need is Love”, a romantic buffet, private dining options, a sunset sail, a spa with Love Rituals and Recovery therapies, and more. Kids club activities and one-of-a-kind experiences like art sessions and guitar lessons are also available. The resort’s Greatest All-Inclusive plan includes creative classes, excursions, and more, with a 30% discount opening offer. Book your vacation at oagaresorts.com.

SONEVA RESORTS

At Soneva Fushi, couples can enjoy floating breakfast, yoga, sunset cruise, dinner under stars, movie screening. At Soneva Jani, couples can start with Champagne breakfast in private pool, enjoy meals at various restaurants, or private dining experiences. Younger guests at Soneva Jani can join card-making and crafts activities. For more information, visit soneva.com.

LE MERIDIEN MALDIVES RESORT & SPA

The J’Adore L’Amour package starts at $600 and includes romantic amenities, international breakfast, and spa treatments. Book a private spa suite and enjoy the “Escape to Romance” package with a 150-minute couple’s massage, or the “La vie en rose” package with a 90-minute couple’s massage. Enjoy secluded candle-lit dinners, dolphin cruises, foraging at the Green House, and more. To make a reservation, visit lemeridien-maldives.com.

MILAIDHOO MALDIVES

Milaidhoo offers an array of special Valentine’s experiences for couples including Couples Connect spa treatment, romantic dinner on the beach, sunset cruise, private villa surprises. Couples Connect starts at $575, romantic getaway at $3000, romantic dinner at $1000, surprise gift pack at $500. Book at milaidhoo.com.

HOLIDAY INN KANDOOMA MALDIVES

Holiday Inn Resort Kandooma Maldives is launching a 100-Candle Dinner for their Month of Love in February. The resort has reimagined Valentine’s Day by extending celebrations for the entire month. The resort offers a variety of romantic experiences like private sandbank dinner, Champagne Catamaran sunset cruise and spa treatments. The 100-Candle Dinner is priced at $495++ per couple, includes a 6-course set menu and wine pairing. The overwater villa is the most popular among couples. The Island Romance getaway package starts from $521++ per room, per night and includes accommodation, meals, in-villa amenities, and more. A minimum 4-night stay is required and must be booked 3 days prior to arrival. For information about the Month of Love celebrations click here.

SIYAM WORLD

Valentine’s Day offers at Siyam World themed around “50 First Dates”. Couples can enjoy a personalized four-course dinner, “Love Dinner for two”, 24-hr all-inclusive, transfers, 25% off spa treatments, floating breakfast, couples massage, champagne on arrival and floral bubble bath on Valentine’s Day.