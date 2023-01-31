Mastercard Launches Exclusive Priceless Program in Maldives￼

Mastercard has announced the launch of its Priceless program in the Maldives during an event at Hulumalé. The launch event was attended by Maldives’ Minister of Tourism and other key officials from the Ministry, senior representatives from hotels, resorts, tour operators and other industry stakeholders alongside the Mastercard leadership team.

The nation of islands has become the latest destination in South Asia to join Mastercard’s coveted Priceless program, a carefully curated list of destinations that offer exclusive experiences to its cardholders from around the world. The program is expected to bolster Maldives’ tourism industry, while showcasing the unique and authentic experiences that the country can offer to a global audience.

“Behind the success of Mastercard’s global Priceless program is the belief that experiences are more important than material things. Mastercard is delighted to add Maldives to the growing Priceless program that currently has over 40 destinations. Mastercard appreciates the valued collaboration with the Government of Maldives, which has offered its expertise at a pivotal time when tourism is back on a growth trajectory,” said Sandun Hapugoda, Country Manager, Sri Lanka & Maldives, Mastercard.

“With tourism contributing to 47% of our economy, we actively support initiatives that seek to strengthen this industry,” said Dr. Abdulla Mausoom, Minister of Tourism, Republic of Maldives. “The Government of Maldives highly appreciates Mastercard’s decision to bring the global Priceless program to our shores, and we are confident about giving discerning travellers an unforgettable experience.”

In order to appeal to the tastes of today’s global travellers, Mastercard’s Priceless program has carefully curated five initial experiences across atolls with unique geographies and offerings. As the program progresses, many more experiences will be added to this exciting list.

Beginning with the Malé atoll, thrill seekers can experience a surf safari at Sultans surf break with one of the best surfers from the Maldives Surfing Association and end the day with a sunset cruise leading to their resort.

Moving further south to the Laamu atoll, guests can indulge in an expedition lasting several days by enjoying unique cuisine, taking part in drone photography masterclasses, and engaging in pole and line tuna fishing with the locals. For those wanting to paddle board among the magnificent manta rays of the Baa atoll and witness a feeding frenzy, there is the option to join a local conservationist who has been protecting the habitat for years.

The program also covers the city of Fuvamulah, where a nature walk to the only freshwater lake in the Maldives can be experienced, followed by a spiritual mud bath facilitated by a local healer. For the more adventurous travellers, there is an option be in solitude on an uninhabited island in the Vaavu atoll.

Mastercard’s presence in the Maldives goes beyond Priceless, as the company is actively working with the government and other stakeholders to support the country’s economy. Mastercard’s efforts in Maldives are focussed on financial inclusion, digital innovation, and tourism promotion. It is expected that the launch of Priceless Maldives will open avenues for other mutually beneficial opportunities.

Priceless is a program available exclusively to Mastercard cardholders and provides access to unforgettable experiences in over 40 destinations. As time is the most precious resource, Priceless strives to provide cardholders with the opportunity to have meaningful moments with the people closest to them.

For more information on how you can fuel your passions and make memories to last a lifetime, visit www.priceless.com.