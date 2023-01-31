Mercury Systems Announces CFO Transition

/EIN News/ -- ANDOVER, Mass., Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercury Systems, Inc. (“Mercury” or the “Company”), (NASDAQ: MRCY, www.mrcy.com), a technology company that delivers processing power for the most demanding aerospace and defense missions, today announced that Michael Ruppert, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer, will step down from the Company, effective February 17, 2023, to accept an opportunity at a private company. Michelle McCarthy, Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer, will serve as Mercury’s interim Chief Financial Officer.



“We are grateful for Mike’s service to Mercury,” said Mark Aslett, Mercury President and CEO. “A true partner for the past eight years, Mike has made significant contributions to Mercury over the course of his career, including helping drive our successful M&A strategy and acquisitions. Our entire team wishes Mike all the best as he prepares for his new role.”

The Company has initiated a search process, with the assistance of a leading executive search firm, to identify a permanent successor.

Ms. McCarthy is Mercury’s Senior Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer. She joined the Company in 2018 with responsibilities spanning financial reporting, accounting, and tax operations. Ms. McCarthy has extensive senior financial experience in accounting and reporting at several companies, including Analog Devices Inc. and Ernst & Young LLP. Nelson Erickson, Senior Vice President, Strategy and Corporate Development, will assume additional responsibility for the Investor Relations function.

Mr. Aslett continued, “Michelle has been an active and valuable member of the Mercury leadership team since 2018 and is highly respected by our Board. We are confident that in the interim CFO role she will help ensure a seamless transition. Supported by our talented financial leadership team, including Nelson and Vivek Upadhyaya, who recently joined Mercury as our new Vice President of Finance, responsible for forecasting and analysis as well as internal management reporting, she will ensure we remain on track to achieve our fiscal year 2023 goals, including $1 billion in revenue, improved capital efficiency, and positive free cash flow.”

Mr. Ruppert said, “It has been incredibly rewarding to work with the entire team and be part of the Mercury story for the last eight years. Both organically and through M&A, we have transformed Mercury into a national asset and positioned Mercury for the next phase of growth. I have great confidence in the Company and what the team can accomplish in the future.”

Mr. Ruppert’s departure is not related to any issues or disagreements regarding the Company’s financial statement disclosures or accounting policies or practices.

Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results

In a separate press release issued today, Mercury issued its second quarter fiscal year 2023 financial results, third quarter fiscal year 2023 outlook, and full fiscal year 2023 outlook.

The webcast is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. ET and can be accessed at ir.mrcy.com/events-presentations.

