PHOTO RELEASE: Governor Moore Celebrates Revitalization and Reopening of Baltimore’s Historic Lexington Market

ANNAPOLIS, MD (January 31, 2023) – Governor Wes Moore and Lieutenant Governor Aruna Miller today joined state and Baltimore City officials, development partners, and business owners to celebrate the newly revitalized and reopened Lexington Market. Today’s ribbon cutting and ceremonial bell ringing marked the opening of a new, 60,000-square-foot market building, public plaza, and the return of more than 40 businesses that will feature a mix of relocated institutions including Faidley’s Seafood and Connie’s Chicken & Waffles and new Baltimore favorites including Tio G’s Empanadas and Taharka Brothers Ice Cream.

“This transformational project shows the power of the state working together with private partners and the City of Baltimore to better serve Marylanders,” said Governor Moore. “The $45 million redevelopment of this Baltimore treasure will keep it in operation for many decades to come so it can continue to be a home to merchants, a gathering place for residents and attraction for visitors to our great state and to the city of Baltimore.”

Led by Baltimore Public Markets Corporation and Seawall Development, Lexington Market’s revitalization includes funding from both the Maryland Department of General Services and the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development. Between the two agencies, the state has invested more than $12 million through four programs. The new market has more than 40 leased merchant spaces and increases the new merchant representation of Black-owned businesses to more than 50 percent, along with more than 50 percent women-owned businesses.

“The opening of the new Lexington Market is a remarkable milestone in the ongoing redevelopment of Baltimore,” said Department of Housing and Community Development Acting Secretary Jake Day. “Projects like this are a testament to the power of the progress we can achieve across Maryland when everyone works together to improve our cities, towns, and communities.”

The Department of Housing and Community Development provided $3 million through the Neighborhood BusinessWorks program to kickstart development in 2020. The funds supported three months of construction and enabled the project to meet financing requirements to secure additional tax credits. An additional $2 million was awarded through the Baltimore Regional Neighborhood Initiative, a program that supports redevelopment in Baltimore City and surrounding inner-beltway communities. The Baltimore Public Markets Corporation also received a grant award from the Community Safety Works program for beautification, community clean-ups, security cameras, and community engagement and programming.

In partnership with the Baltimore City delegation to the General Assembly, the Department of General Services awarded $7 million from the Capital Grants Program through bond bills authorized in the previous six legislative sessions. A proposal for an additional $3 million in Capital Grants Program funding for Lexington Market will soon be presented to the Board of Public Works.

“DGS is honored to be a celebrating partner in today’s ribbon cutting,” said Department of General Services Acting Secretary Atif Chaudhry. “I am extremely proud that the state’s capital grant funds are being invested to assist in the redevelopment of this historic market.”

Lexington Market was founded in 1782 and is described as the longest operating public market in the country. Today’s reopening celebration featured a bell ringing ceremony with the descendants of James B. Carpenter, who had a shoe shine stall in the market and, in 1963, began a tradition of ringing the bell outside each morning to signal the start of the market day.

For more information about Lexington Market and its businesses and merchants, visit: https://lexingtonmarket.com/.

# # #