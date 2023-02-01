Submit Release
Angelina County, TX Goes Online with County Delinquent Tax Sales

First Sale Scheduled for March 7th, Multiple Bidder Training Sessions Scheduled

LUFKIN, TX, US, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Angelina County’s Tax Assessor/Collector, Billie Page is excited to announce that the county's brand new Online Tax Sale auction website, hosted by Realauction.com, will be open to the public on February 1, 2023. Interested bidders may register at https://Angelina.Texas.sheriffsaleauctions.com. The shift will bring Angelina's Tax Sales into the 21st Century - away from the Courthouse and onto the Internet. It will also save valuable time and money over traditional live sales. The first Online Angelina County Tax Sale will be held on March 7, 2023 at 10am CT.

In order to participate, all bidders must complete the online bidder registration and place a deposit equal to 5% of their total estimated high bid to be held in escrow. Please see the auction website for important deposit payment deadlines. Deposits will be applied toward winning payments if applicable & can be refunded if the bidder does not win. Prospective bidders can complete their research on the site as well – including links to such sites as the Sheriff and Property Appraiser Offices.

Several free bidder training classes will be held via webinar on the following dates: February 2nd, 2023, at 2pm CT; February 17th, 2023 at 1pm CT; and March 1st at 2pm CT. Attendance is by registration only. To register, please visit the Realauction.com website: https://www.realauction.com/training. Interested bidders can also contact Realauction.com’s Customer Service Department via email - customerservice@realauction.com; or via phone – 1-877-361-7325, Option 2.

About Realauction.com

Realauction.com is an online auction software provider headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, FL. The company has been hosting online Sheriff’s Sales, Tax Sales, Foreclosure Sales and Tax Lien Sales since 2005. Serving over 450 counties in 14 states, Realauction.com runs online sales for some of the largest metropolitan counties in the US including Miami-Dade, FL; Dallas, TX; Denver, CO; and Newark, NJ. For more information, please visit their website at www.realauction.com, or call their Customer Service Department at 1-877-361-7325, Option #2.

