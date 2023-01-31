The Emergency Vehicle Industry’s Technology Leader
‘Brooking Technologies’ announces the transformation of Brooking Industries.ST. AUGUSTINE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Brooking Technologies announced the corporate transformation of Brooking Industries today. This milestone is a significant move for enabling Brooking Technologies to supply the exponential demand for their emergency vehicle equipment product lines in North America.
Jeff Schwartz is the new owner and President / CEO of Brooking Technologies. With decades of strategic leadership experience successfully growing Fortune 500 and SME companies, Jeff says, “We are the technology leaders in the emergency vehicle industry. The evolution of Brooking Industries into Brooking Technologies leverages our new capabilities and access to unique resources, leaving our competitors far behind.” “Exceeding our customers’ expectations through collaborative product leadership, and operational excellence is our key priority.”
“Even though we are rapidly growing, we will continue to offer both the best customer service and product innovations in the industry – it has always set us apart,” says Spencer Brooking, VP of Product Development.
“We are now the most customer-centric technology integrator in North America. We lead the way in vehicle warning and command system technology with our reliability, durability, and extensive expertise,” says Kevin Hayes, EVP, Sales & Marketing.
“Our durable and innovative product lines are widely recognized as the right choice. Coupled with our friendly customer service and fast turnarounds, our no-hassle warranty policy has always exceeded industry norms,” says Adam Chalker, VP of Operations.
This news comes in the wake of many recent initiatives and accomplishments of the company, including:
• Superior Smart Technology platform launch | Emergency vehicle lighting, sirens, and controllers.
• Dedicated R&D Product Development Lab launch.
• The selective hiring of experienced industry experts to lead the global customer service, supply chain, operations, sales, and marketing teams.
“We are building a great company in every sense. Moving the business to next level execution and greatness is a matter of conscious choice and strategic discipline,” says Jeff Schwartz, President / CEO.
To learn more about Brooking Technologies, please visit https://brookingtech.com.
Brooking Technologies provides professional-grade, durable emergency vehicle products that enable effective Law Enforcement, First Responder, and Commercial operations. Among many key categories, their product lines include LED lightbars, sirens & speakers, smart controllers, warning & directional lighting, deck & dash lighting, perimeter & hideaway lighting, scene lighting, and installer accessories. They provide a no-hassle warranty on components that protects agencies longer than any other US manufacturer.
