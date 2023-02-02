ZXEREX Safe™: Reducing Accidents and Injuries Due to Workplace Impairment
Identify and manage workplace impairment in real time using an accurate, non-invasive, science-based screening test.SCOTTSDALE, AZ, USA, February 2, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Random drug testing has been used by companies to discourage drug use and showing up to work impaired. When someone is under the influence of a drug such as, Marijuana, its active ingredient delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (TCH) binds with cannabinoid receptors in the brain causing a mellowing and relaxing effect. It also is responsible for impairing motor skills, altering mood and sensory perception, distorting time, affecting memory, and impacting thinking and problem solving. Typically, these effects disappear in 4-8 hours.
Because certain drugs remain in the body for a long time after use and because drug testing is very sensitive, substances like Marijuana can be detected in the urine several (3-4) weeks after its used. Similarly, opioids can remain detectable for 24-48 hours. This means is that a positive urine or saliva test does not necessarily indicate that a person was actually impaired at the time the test was done. This has created a issue for marijuana drug tests in several states.
For those employers with employees working at a company with a zero tolerance drug policy, the fact that drugs are detectable long after the effects on the brain disappear, could lead to unfortunate outcome. It is well known, that some employers have been forced to fire highly skilled and well-trained employees who were not actually impaired at work but due to the quirk in testing that “presence does not equal impairment.”
Zxerex has addressed this issue with ZXEREX Safe™ - a highly accurate, rapid, non-invasive patented screening test that identifies impairment in real time. It does this in 2 minutes by screening for abnormalities of involuntary and voluntary eye movements that are recorded and analyzed, as a person follows a stationary and moving dot on a small computer screen. Zxerex has developed bio-signatures of impairment for drugs such as marijuana and opioids in clinical studies performed at major medical centers and validated in field trials.
When ZXEREX Safe is coupled with an employer’s in-house safety program, screening can be performed at critical times such as the beginning of a work shift for a high-risk job. Deterring impairment will help a company decrease workplace accidents and injuries, reduce absenteeism, and increase overall productivity. Knowing that this technology can identify impairment, employees will be far less likely to show up impaired or use drugs on the job.
ZXEREX Safe will help employers provide a safe work environment by proactively detecting impairment and deterring employees from engaging in risky behavior both within and outside the workplace.
