The Jazz Sanctuary Set for Five Live Performances in Greater Philadelphia Area This February
The Jazz Sanctuary, Philadelphia’s innovative non-profit performing arts group, continues their mission of bringing jazz music to the community through performance at community gatherings with five free, live performances in Philly and its suburbs.
We started 2023 with gusto, energy and a wonderful end to our match period for donations, raising over $8,740.”PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Jazz Sanctuary, Philadelphia’s innovative non-profit performing arts group, continues their mission of bringing jazz music to the community through performance at community gatherings with five free, live performances in Philly and its suburbs this month.
— Alan Segal, Founder & Executive Director, The Jazz Sanctuary
“We started 2023 with gusto, energy and a wonderful end to our match period for donations, raising over $8,740,” said Alan Segal, founder and Executive Director of The Jazz Sanctuary. “As of January 31, we have 40 events booked for this year, including this month’s schedule, as we build to our 750th live concert this summer.
“As always, we continue to search for sponsors for The Jazz Sanctuary, as well as new venues and additional donor support,” Segal noted. “All our work is in support of our mission of bringing jazz music to the community, supporting other charitable organizations, and providing a practical form of educational development for those who study music at any level. In addition, we’ve led the way in Philadelphia by paying all of the musicians who perform with The Jazz Sanctuary a fair rate for their efforts, always.”
The second month of The Jazz Sanctuary’s 12th year begins tomorrow night – Thursday, February 2nd - in Morrisville at the Episcopal Church of the Incarnation (1505 Makefield Road, Morrisville, PA 19067) with an evening of “Jazz & Joe”, featuring live music, coffee and treats. This 90-minute performance, which begins at 7 p.m., features The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet, including James Dell’Orefice (piano), Leon Jordan Sr. (drums), Randy Sutin (vibes/percussion), Eddie Etkins (saxophone) and Alan Segal (bass). This concert performance is free of charge.
Popular local saxophonist Lynn Riley and her friends will perform with musicians from The Jazz Sanctuary on Thursday, February 9th at Buckingham’s Trinity Episcopal Church (Routes 202 & 413, Buckingham, PA 18912). The free concert performance is set for 7 p.m.
Also on Feb. 9th, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet will perform a live, free concert at Bethlehem Baptist Church in Spring House (Penllyn Pike and Dager Rd,, Spring House, PA 19422). The 90-minute performance begins at 7 p.m.
On Tuesday, Feb. 21st, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet will perform a live, free concert in Fort Washington during the Pancake Supper at St. Thomas’ Episcopal Church Whitemarsh (720 Camp Hill Rd,, Ft. Washington, PA 19034). The public event begins at 6 p.m.
Returning to Old City Philadelphia on Thursday, Feb. 23rd, The Jazz Sanctuary Quintet performs at Gloria Dei (Old Swedes’) Episcopal Church in Queen Village (8 Christian St., Philadelphia, PA 19147). This free, two-hour concert begins at 7:30 p.m.
Donations to support the mission of The Jazz Sanctuary continue to be vital to the growth of the organization as they enter their second decade. The Jazz Sanctuary is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that brings jazz music free of charge to charitable organizations, community centers, and houses of worship, among others.
Interested donors or sponsors, as well as local townships, houses of worship, community centers or other public venues interested in participating in, or hosting The Jazz Sanctuary live events, are encouraged to contact Alan Segal directly, either by phone at (215) 208-7314 or by e-mail at music@thejazzsanctuary.com.
Since its founding in 2011, The Jazz Sanctuary has brought over 675 live performances to people throughout Philadelphia and the neighboring Pennsylvania and New Jersey suburbs. In addition, the organization brings their music to healthcare facilities, including regular performances for the Council on Brain Injury and others in the region.
Charitable events in the five-county area have served organizations such as Friendship Circle, Cradle of Hope, Ronald McDonald House, Interfaith Hospital Center of the Main Line and Council on Brain Injury and Re-Med golf outing and therapy sessions.
Funding for The Jazz Sanctuary comes from individual donors as well as sponsors, including CBIZ, Compass Ion Advisors, Philadelphia Federal Credit Union, The Big Event, ZLED Lighting, Quantum Think and DMG Global.
A two-part video of the concert performance by The Jazz Sanctuary on Monday, June 6, 2022 is now available on The Jazz Sanctuary website at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/jazzn-joe-video/.
Updated information about all upcoming Jazz Sanctuary events is available at https://thejazzsanctuary.com/schedule-of-events-updated-weekly/.
Additional information is available at http://www.thejazzsanctuary.com.
