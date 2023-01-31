Submit Release
AG Yost’s Statement on Law Enforcement Training Funding Following “State of the State” Address

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) —Following Governor Mike DeWine’s State of the State address announcing budget plans to fund Continuing Professional Training (CPT) for Ohio law enforcement, Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost today released the following statement:   

“I extend my deepest thanks to Governor DeWine for delivering on his promise to fund police training for the next two years. Now, I'm going to work with the legislature to turn this pilot funding stream into a permanent solution. My pledge to all those who wear the badge is that we won't stop fighting for you to have the tools and the training you need to be successful. And my pledge to Ohio is that we're going to have the best law enforcement anywhere in the country, bar none.
 
For a video version of the AG’s statement, click here.  

