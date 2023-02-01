Pie chart showing Faculty opinions on teaching techniques post-pandemic. Bay View Analytics

The Digital Learning Pulse Survey from Bay View Analytics, Cengage, and partners, shows the extensive digital transformation among community colleges.

What is unique about the current findings is how rapid and broad the changes have been” — Dr. Jeff Seaman

OAKLAND, CA, UNITED STATES, January 31, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest Bay View Analytics report, "The Digital Transformation of the Community College," shows that digital transformation is wide-ranging and fundamental among US Community Colleges. Based on data from the Digital Learning Pulse Survey, the report confirms the pervasive nature of digital learning changes from student, faculty, and administrative perspectives.

"It is rare to find topics where students, faculty, and administrators are in total agreement," said Julia Seaman, Research Director at Bay View Analytics. "However, that is exactly what we see when examining the rapid and complete digital learning transformation occurring at Community Colleges."

“Higher education in the U.S. has been undergoing a steady digital transformation for over a decade. What is unique about the current findings is how rapid and broad the changes have been," added Jeff Seaman, Director at Bay View Analytics.

Key takeaways from the report include:

· Community colleges continue to increase the use of digital tools and technology in their courses, driven by a belief that these tools have been effective for student learning.

· Faculty and administrators are calling for more technology use in the future, including in fully in-person courses.

· There is growing optimism toward digital materials among students, faculty, and administrators. As a result, faculty and administrators plan to include even more digital materials.

· Students are generally pleased with how effectively their classes meet their educational needs. A majority gave an "A" grade, with only a small percentage reporting a failing grade.

· Community college students reported being more optimistic about online learning (56%) and blended learning (50%) than before the pandemic. Faculty reported being more optimistic about online learning (52%) than pre-pandemic.

· Students have a growing desire to take more online and blended courses stemming from their satisfaction and optimistic attitude about their online learning experiences.

· A return to the pre-pandemic "normal" is unlikely. Faculty report that the changes in teaching practices will continue without a wholesale return to their pre-pandemic approaches.

The Digital Learning Pulse Survey is an ongoing research project to understand how the pandemic is changing higher education. The research design, data collection, and analysis are conducted by Bay View Analytics on behalf of primary partner and underwriter Cengage, as well as the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT), Achieving the Dream (ATD), Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), the Online Learning Consortium (OLC), the Higher Education Research & Development Institute (HERDI) and College Pulse.



Methodology

The Digital Learning Pulse Survey was developed by Bay View Analytics in partnership with leading online learning organizations and underwritten by Cengage. The project has conducted a total of seven rounds of data collection, the first in April 2020 and the most recent in September 2022, with over 18,000 total responses.



About Bay View Analytics

Bay View Analytics is a statistical research firm focusing on survey design, implementation, and analysis. The scope of Bay View Analytics' consulting engagements includes scientific statistical analyses, clinical trial statistics, and survey designs for a range of topics, with a particular focus on online education. Bay View Analytics has been conducting research and publishing annual reports on the state of online education in U.S. higher education for fourteen years. Visit www.bayviewanalytics.com for more information.



About Cengage

Cengage is the education and technology company built for learners. As the largest US-based provider of teaching and learning materials for higher ed, we offer valuable options at affordable price points. Our industry-leading initiatives include Cengage Unlimited, the first-of-its-kind all-access digital subscription service. We embrace innovation to create learning experiences that build confidence and momentum toward the future students want. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage also serves K-12, library and workforce training markets around the world. Visit us at www.cengage.com.