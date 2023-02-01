Jennifer Miree Cope shares valuable gardening tips in “Discovering Your Green Thumb” to help everyone enjoy the beauty of a healthy garden.

BIRMINGHAM, ALABAMA, USA, February 1, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Putting in hours of hard work and spending barrows full of money at the nursery just to watch plants fail to thrive can make the average novice gardener want to give up. Fortunately, Jennifer Miree Cope is here to tell every aspiring gardener that they can succeed at one of the healthiest hobbies on the planet.

Many people want to develop a green thumb but find that getting started with gardening is frustrating. The drive to create and maintain the garden of their dreams is not enough; gardeners need to acquire a much larger skill set.

Cope maintains that the key to a happy, healthy garden is getting back to basics. Her informative article in Disrupt Magazine guides gardeners as they begin their journeys by clarifying common plant terms. She also explains the three basics of gardening glory: choosing the right plants, providing proper nutrients, and getting more enjoyment from your garden.

Under Cope’s confident tutelage, readers will soon learn that the technical side of gardening is not impossible to master. Persistence and a willingness to learn from mistakes are key.

Cope’s interest in all things health-related helps drive her interest in gardening. Gardening helps build muscle strength, ensures participants get adequate vitamin D exposure, promotes good sleep, and is an excellent tool for managing stress. As Jennifer Miree Cope points out in “Discovering Your Green Thumb,” “Gardening shouldn’t increase your stress levels; it should lower them.”

Gardening is one of the most popular pastimes in the United States. With nearly $2 billion spent on gardening in the U.S. every year, it’s estimated that approximately 55% of American households keep some kind of garden, including food gardens. Cope’s keen insights into plant selection and care will help home gardeners get more and spend less.

Readers of “Discovering Your Green Thumb” will appreciate the simple-to-follow gardening advice that comes from Cope’s personal and professional experience as a landscape designer. Her background in engineering drew her to the world of landscape design when she re-entered the workplace after her children became teenagers. In the article, Cope strikes a balance between the important technical aspects of a successful garden and the sheer pleasure that a flourishing garden can bring to life.

Disrupt Magazine is published by a new generation of developers, creators, and thought leaders who have recognized Jennifer Miree Cope as a true disruptor — someone whose influence challenges the status quo and has a meaningful impact on readers.

About Jennifer Miree Cope

Jennifer Miree Cope is a proud graduate of Vanderbilt University and holds a degree in electrical engineering. She is a talented landscape designer whose skills are highly sought after in the Birmingham area. Cope is a passionate supporter of the Susan G. Komen Foundation and the O’Neal Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Alabama in Birmingham.