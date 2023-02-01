According to CMi Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market Size, Forecast, Analysis & Share Surpass US$ 280 Bn By 2030

Custom Market Insights

The Electric Commercial Vehicle Market was at US$ 67 Bn in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 280 Bn by 2030, with a CAGR growth of 26% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Electric Commercial Vehicle Market was estimated at USD 67 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 280 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 26% between 2022 - 2030.” — Custom Market Insights