Governor Pillen Signs Letter Condemning New WOTUS Rule

LINCOLN, NE – Today, Governor Jim Pillen joined two dozen governors from across the nation in defending water rights and access for farmers, ranchers, developers, businesses, and landowners. The governors are requesting that President Joe Biden delay the new rule defining the Waters of the United States (WOTUS), until the U.S. Supreme Court issues its decision. The ruling is expected this summer.

The new WOTUS rule would expand the definition of "navigable waters" to include ponds, certain streams, ditches, and other bodies of water under the Clean Water Act, as determined by the Environmental Protection Agency and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.

“The revised rule creates greater government overreach, produces additional red tape, and leads to uncertainty for landowners and businesses,” said Governor Pillen. “This will have a negative economic impact at a time when our state is already dealing with increased costs, supply chain issues, and staffing shortages.”

