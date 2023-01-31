Red Pill Studio Announces Private Round for TrainCraft Game

/EIN News/ -- Victoria, Seychelles, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Following the positive reception of the in-development Metaverse game Chimeras, RedPill Studio has announced a private funding round for an up-and-coming game TrainCraft. A total of $2,490,000 is sought in this initial round.





Experienced blockchain development studio RedPill has been hard at work developing their newest release - an NFT-based P2E game, TrainCraft. Earlier RedPill created a mobile NFT-based game Chimeras Metaverse, collaborated with industry-leading companies and top crypto funds and became the grantee of the BNB Grant in the Metaverse category.

TrainCraft is a mobile game set in an underground post-apocalyptic world that combines easy-to-access gameplay mechanics with NFTs and GameFi. Red Pill’s Game Design team ensured that the core gameplay and artwork appeal to the mass markets, with the goal of acquiring casual gamers to bolster the game and crypto community as one. The project is powered by AAA GameFi Developers and has been developed fully in-house.

Scope of the Market

Market Research conducted during the project ideation stage shows that the revenue of the Play-to-Earn NFT Market is projected to increase to $2.85 Billion by 2028, while the revenue of the Casual Gaming market is projected to hit $24.71 Billion by 2026. By comparison, TrainCraft stands at the intersection of both of those markets, and looks to capture a significant amount of market share with gameplay that casual and crypto users will come back to, time and time again.

TrainCraft offers an engaging casual gameplay loop and a unique setting to the players, while the free-to-play model offers a low barrier of entry. In addition, cross-chain support and user-generated NFTs are designed to attract crypto enthusiasts. TrainCraft’s well-designed monetization model will provide multiple streams of revenue for players and token holders alike, and the tokenomics have been well thought out to ensure ecosystem balance.

The game is now available on iOS and Android, and despite the fact that it is still in active development TrainCraft already shows great stats in in-game retention and social outreach.

Creating Partnerships & Fundraising Opportunities

The studio is currently in negotiations with major Blockchain funds, and is creating partnerships to ensure the success of the project. In addition, Red Pill is launching an Ambassador Program to establish valuable connections with industry-leading professionals and influencers to assist in building partnerships and connecting with top-tier VCs.

The studio has already integrated blockchain technology into TrainCraft and brings their previous experience of creating NFT Marketplace, 3D NFT Generator and Token Purchasing System into the project. RedPill plans to have a Public Release of TrainCraft in Q2 2023. More details about TrainCraft can be found on the game’s website.



Investment Requests Telegram: @redpillbd



Marketing Requests Telegram: @TrainCraft_PR



Game Download Links: iOS | Android.

Pitchdeck | Game Website | Twitter | Telegram Channel | Discord



TrainCraft is the source of this content. This Press Release is for informational purposes only. The information does not constitute investment advice or an offer to invest.

Contact Details Name: Juli Email: info at traincraft.game