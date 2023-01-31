SMPO Releases CP01 Disposable Pod Kit With Multiple Flavors And Large Capacity

/EIN News/ -- GUANGZHOU, China, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMPO Vape, a leading e-cigarette brand, recently released a new series of CP01 disposable pod kits. With over 7 years in the e-cigarette industry, SMPO Vape has always been committed to producing quality vaping equipment for its international customers. The new product CP01 offers an unrivaled soft and smooth vaping experience, rich in flavors combined with a large capacity.



Outstanding features based on Stylish Design

The stylish pen-style CP01 has a slender and smooth body and gradient colors. Additionally, in order to provide users with a softer and smoother vaping experience, SMPO vape applies a 0.8Ωresistor design. The unique airway design of the Pod of CP01 allows customers to smoothly rotate the Pod to enjoy both the 1:1 Cig-type vaping experience and Shisha vaping performance.

Long-lasting power

The CP01 has a built-in 750mAh large-capacity battery and is equipped with a type-C charging adapter. The product has an extremely fast charging time, only charging for 30 minutes to meet the use from day to night, helping customers get rid of low-power anxiety and enjoy vaping with long-lasting power.

Large-capacity and multi-flavor pods

The SMPO’s CP01 is equipped with a 10ml large-capacity pod. Both its disposable pod kit and its CP pod can be sold separately. Moreover, there are a total of 8 flavors of CP01，customers can benefit from more choices for satisfying their taste buds.

Eliminate oil leakage

E-liquid leakage has always been a problem that plagues many customers. In this regard, SMPO Vape specially designed the pre-filled cotton coil to prevent leakage. CP pods use mesh coils to help vape and provide a pure and silky taste.

About SMPO

SMPO Vape is a trusted e-cigarette brand that belongs to SHENZHEN YUEZHITU COMMERCIAL CO.LTD. SMPO’s business covers 14 countries, spacing from R&D to manufacturing and wholesale of vaping products. The brand's products have been awarded more than 90 patents and have passed the certification of CE, ROHS, KC, and other international certificates.

Media Contact

Company Name: SHENZHEN YUEZHITU COMMERCIAL CO.LTD.

Address: Room 503, Xinggang Tongchuanghui Tianquan Building, No. 6099 Baoan Avenue, Xinhe Community, Fuhai Street, Baoan District, Shenzhen,GuangDong Prov.China

Telephone: +86 15989315227

Email: marketing@smpovapor.com

Website: https://www.smpovapor.com/